Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Save Navan Hospital Campaign picketing HSE offices in Dr Steeven's Hospital in Dublin Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

British Prime Minister Liz Truss during today's press briefing in Downing Street Source: Daniel Leal via PA Images

#SACKED: British Prime Minister Liz Truss sacked chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and ditched one of his key tax-cutting measures this afternoon.

#NURSE: The jury in the trial of a nurse accused of murdering seven babies and trying to kill 10 more have heard from an independent medical expert.

#SHOOTING: A 15-year-old suspected of killing five people in the North Carolina city of Raleigh is in a critical condition in hospital, according to US police.

#VAN GOGH: Two Just Stop Oil supporters have been arrested after throwing tinned soup at one of Vincent Van Gogh’s most famous paintings at the National Gallery in London to protest against fossil fuels.

PARTING SHOT

Harry Potter and and Cracker actor Robbie Coltrane has died aged 72, his agent has said.

Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright said the 72-year-old Scottish actor died today.

In a statement, she said: “My client and friend Robbie Coltrane OBE passed away on Friday October 14. Robbie was a unique talent, sharing the Guinness Book of Records’ Award for winning three consecutive Best Actor Baftas for his portrayal of Fitz in Granada TV’s series Cracker in 1994, 1995 and 1996 with Sir Michael Gambon.”

Robbie Coltrane Source: Alamy Stock Photo