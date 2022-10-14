Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Friday 14 October 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 14 Oct 2022, 9:00 PM
57 minutes ago 936 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5893901

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

HSE protest 002 The Save Navan Hospital Campaign picketing HSE offices in Dr Steeven's Hospital in Dublin Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • Plans to develop a new ring road in Galway to alleviate congestion have been scrapped.
  • The oldest victim in the Creeslough explosion had recently received news that he was in remission after battling cancer, his funeral heard.
  • AIB has announced that it is increasing interest rates on new fixed mortgages by 0.5%. 
  • A man admits killing his mother “without any lawful justification” by inflicting five fatal blows to her head with a hatchet whilst she lay in her bed, a murder trial jury has heard.
  • The mother of teacher Enoch Burke, who is currently in jail for refusing to abide by a High Court injunction, was removed from court today after she interrupted proceedings.
  • A man has died following a single vehicle collision in Co Donegal this morning
  • Three men who were found in possession of illegally-caught fish tried to sail away from shore on a boat while two Fisheries Officers were on board.
  • Former Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster is set to join the House of Lords, the UK’s upper house of parliament.

INTERNATIONAL

featureimage British Prime Minister Liz Truss during today's press briefing in Downing Street Source: Daniel Leal via PA Images

#SACKED: British Prime Minister Liz Truss sacked chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and ditched one of his key tax-cutting measures this afternoon.

#NURSE: The jury in the trial of a nurse accused of murdering seven babies and trying to kill 10 more have heard from an independent medical expert.

#SHOOTING: A 15-year-old suspected of killing five people in the North Carolina city of Raleigh is in a critical condition in hospital, according to US police.

#VAN GOGH: Two Just Stop Oil supporters have been arrested after throwing tinned soup at one of Vincent Van Gogh’s most famous paintings at the National Gallery in London to protest against fossil fuels.

PARTING SHOT

Harry Potter and and Cracker actor Robbie Coltrane has died aged 72, his agent has said.

Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright said the 72-year-old Scottish actor died today. 

In a statement, she said: “My client and friend Robbie Coltrane OBE passed away on Friday October 14. Robbie was a unique talent, sharing the Guinness Book of Records’ Award for winning three consecutive Best Actor Baftas for his portrayal of Fitz in Granada TV’s series Cracker in 1994, 1995 and 1996 with Sir Michael Gambon.”

robbie-coltrane-arriving-for-the-world-premiere-of-harry-potter-and-the-deathly-hallows-part-2 Robbie Coltrane Source: Alamy Stock Photo

