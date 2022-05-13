#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 13 May 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Céimin Burke Friday 13 May 2022, 8:01 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE 6 The Pitch Publicjobs.ie Challenge Donegal students are given tour of Irish Coast Guard helicopter base as part of The Pitch – The Publicjobs.ie Schools Advertising Challenge prize. Source: Mark Stedman

INTERNATIONAL

russia-ukraine-war A mannequin dressed as a soldier placed near a road in north Kharkiv, Ukraine, today. Source: Bernat Armangue

#RUSSIA: Russia will suspend electricity supplies to Finland this weekend, a supplier said today as tensions rise over Helsinki’s Nato bid following the conflict in Ukraine.

#INDIA: At least 27 people died and dozens more were injured in a massive fire in a building in the Indian capital New Delhi today, emergency services said.

#WAGATHA CHRISTIE: Coleen rooney sent the viral post accusing “Rebekah Vardy’s account” of leaking her private information to The Sun as a “last resort”, the footballer’s wife has told the UK High Court at the start of her evidence.

PARTING SHOT

Scientists have for the first time grown plants in lunar soil brought back by astronauts in the Apollo programme.

The ground-breaking experiment, detailed in the journal Communications Biology on Thursday, has given researchers hope that it may be possible to one day grow plants directly on the moon.

That would save future space missions much hassle and expense, facilitating longer and farther trips.

However, according to the study’s University of Florida authors, much remains to be studied on the topic, and they intend to leave no stone unturned.

Céimin Burke
