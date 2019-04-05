Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Armed gardaí raided a premises in the Finglas area of Dublin this morning and seized a significant quantity of guns, drugs, ammunition as well as a monkey in a cage.
- Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Co Down woman Lisa Dorrian, who went missing after a party 14 years ago.
- A Syrian national barred from a Dublin mosque has fled Ireland after he allegedly attacked a man with a hammer.
- Jackie Healy-Rae, the son and parliamentary assistant of TD Michael Healy-Rae, has appeared in Kenmare District Court on a charge of assaulting a 30-year-old visiting Englishman in a late-night incident in Kenmare over a year ago.
- A garda investigating the disappearance of Bobby Ryan made a note saying, “Mary Lowry had his head melted,” but he couldn’t remember who made the comment, the Central Criminal Court has heard.
- SDLP Councillor Máiría Cahill has withdrawn from upcoming local government elections in Northern Ireland over concerns about her home address being made public.
- Sligo County Council has called RTÉ to boycott this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.
- European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and his team will visit Dublin on Monday.
WORLD
#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May has asked for Brexit be delayed until 30 June as she holds ongoing negotiations to get British MPs to agree a withdrawal deal.
#BIRMINGHAM BOMBING: An inquest into the deaths of 21 people as the result of two separate IRA bombings in 1974 has found that the victims were all unlawfully killed.
#DIVORCE: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, has agreed a divorce settlement with his wife MacKenzie worth $35 billion (€31bn).
PARTING SHOT
Politico has set up an interactive search tool which lets you see which UK MPs are following other MPs, news outlets, EU leaders etc.
Analysis of the Westminster Twitter bubble found that most MPs’ timelines are skewed towards their own political party.
Turns out MPs don’t care what their opponents think. Who knew.
