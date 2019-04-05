Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The monkey, George, seized by gardaí during an operation Finglas today. Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Paleontologists in Peru have discovered the fossil of 43-million-year-old whale that had four legs, hooves and long, webbed fingers. Source: RBINS Museum

#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May has asked for Brexit be delayed until 30 June as she holds ongoing negotiations to get British MPs to agree a withdrawal deal.

#BIRMINGHAM BOMBING: An inquest into the deaths of 21 people as the result of two separate IRA bombings in 1974 has found that the victims were all unlawfully killed.

#DIVORCE: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, has agreed a divorce settlement with his wife MacKenzie worth $35 billion (€31bn).

PARTING SHOT

Politico has set up an interactive search tool which lets you see which UK MPs are following other MPs, news outlets, EU leaders etc.

Analysis of the Westminster Twitter bubble found that most MPs’ timelines are skewed towards their own political party.

Turns out MPs don’t care what their opponents think. Who knew.

Source: Politico

Have a go here.