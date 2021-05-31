#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 31 May 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Céimin Burke Monday 31 May 2021, 9:03 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

kite surfers 927 Kite Surfers just off Dollymount strand in Dublin Bay today. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

spring-weather-may-31st-2021 Source: PA

#MIDDLE EAST: A senior Hamas official said Israel must halt its “aggression” in both Gaza and Jerusalem if it wants calm following an 11-day war earlier this month.

#CLIMATE CHANGE: New research indicated that between 1991 and 2018, more than a third of all deaths in which heat played a role were attributable to human-induced global warming.

#DENMARK: Sweden’s defence minister has demanded that Denmark explain why its foreign secret service allegedly helped the US spy on European leaders.

#BABIES: China relaxed its family planning policy to allow couples to have three children after a census showed its population is rapidly ageing.

PARTING SHOT

Click here if you can’t see the tweet.

After a weekend that saw rubbish pile high at socialising hot-spots, comments from Dublin City Council that the provision of extra bins and toilets at busy locations would “create more of an issue” sparked an outpouring of reactions. 

Among those exercised by the remarks was comedian Sean Burke, whose satirical slant on the council’s comments had quickly racked up nearly 100,000 views on Twitter and Instagram at the time of writing.

Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

