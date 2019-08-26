Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Private patients should not be treated in public hospitals, a long-awaited independent report has found.
- The first article in a new series on TheJournal.ie takes a look at the climate crisis and what it means for Ireland.
- Gardaí confirmed that the 34-year-old man assaulted in Tallaght on Saturday night has died.
- A taxi driver appeared in court charged with raping a woman in Dublin.
- Over 1,300 nursing and midwifery posts in Irish hospitals are being left vacant.
- “Unofficial” protests have taken place amid “widespread disgust” at a deal among beef farmers.
- Brexit won’t affect how you send letters, but your consumer rights for UK purchases may change.
- Gardaí appealed for information about a missing girl from Mayo.
- Over 1,600 cars were impounded since December last year over unaccompanied learner drivers.
- Ian Bailey was released without charge after his arrest on suspicion of drink driving.
- Aer Lingus apologised as customers were unable to download their boarding passes.
- The winner of the €11 million jackpot made contact with the National Lottery.
INTERNATIONAL
#NUKE THE STORM: US President Donald Trump has denied wanting to drop nuclear bombs on hurricanes to stop them.
#NO-DEAL BREXIT: Prime Minister Boris Johnson was short on detail on the UK’s Brexit plans as his diplomatic tour came to an end at the G7.
#RUDE: Emmanuel Macron criticised Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro after a sexist Facebook post about his wife.
PARTING SHOT
Disney is banking heavily on nostalgia for the Star Wars franchise with its latest advert for the next instalment: Episode 9 – The Rise of Skywalker.
The first 90 seconds of the trailer give a run down of the series to date before teasing some bits from the new film.
The last in the saga – for now, at least – is due to hit cinemas on 20 December.Source: Star Wars/YouTube
