Monday 26 August, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Sean Murray Monday 26 Aug 2019, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

UL Grads Monday AM 0010 Four graduates celebrate their achievements at the University of Limerick conferring ceremony today Source: Oisin McHugh/True Media

INTERNATIONAL

emmanuel-macron-and-donald-trump-press-conference-g7 Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron hug it out at the G7 today Source: Moritz Thibaud/ABACA/PA Images

#NUKE THE STORM: US President Donald Trump has denied wanting to drop nuclear bombs on hurricanes to stop them.

#NO-DEAL BREXIT: Prime Minister Boris Johnson was short on detail on the UK’s Brexit plans as his diplomatic tour came to an end at the G7.

#RUDE: Emmanuel Macron criticised Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro after a sexist Facebook post about his wife.

PARTING SHOT

Disney is banking heavily on nostalgia for the Star Wars franchise with its latest advert for the next instalment: Episode 9 – The Rise of Skywalker.

The first 90 seconds of the trailer give a run down of the series to date before teasing some bits from the new film

The last in the saga – for now, at least – is due to hit cinemas on 20 December.

Source: Star Wars/YouTube

