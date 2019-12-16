Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Ian Bailey has been arrested and bailed after the High Court endorsed his extradition to France for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.
- The average cost of motor insurance in Ireland has risen by 42% in the last decade despite a 2.5% reduction in the average cost of individual claims over the same period.
- The new inspector of Prisons was refused entry into a facility by a prison officer who “appeared to be intoxicated”, according to a new report.
- Gardaí have arrested a second man in connection with the murder of rough sleeper Timothy Hourihane in Cork city in October.
- The electorate in Northern Ireland has delivered a loud message to Stormont’s politicians that the powersharing crisis must end, the British Secretary of State has said.
- A man has appeared in court charged in relation to the serious assault of Nadine Lott in Arklow, Wicklow on Saturday morning
- The funeral of Cormac Ó Broanáin, a 19-year-old recently elected chairperson of Labour’s youth wing, will be held in the Mansion House on Thursday.
- A popular Dublin casino has closed its doors after 16 years due to “the legal threat” posed to the business by new gambling laws.
WORLD
#THE GIANT IMPEACH: A 658-page report outlining the case for impeaching Donald Trump and detailing his alleged wrongdoing, including pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democrats, has been released by House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler.
#WEINSTEIN: Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has complained that the world has forgotten how he “pioneered” casting women prominently in his films, following dozens of sex-crime allegations that left him feeling “eviscerated.”
#GETTING IT DONE: Boris Johnson is to present his Brexit bill to British MPs on Friday, his spokesman confirmed this morning.
PARTING SHOT
Mariah Carey’s 1994 Christmas hit All I Want for Christmas Is You has topped the charts in the US for the first time, 25 years after first being released.Source: MariahCareyVEVO/YouTube
