This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 16 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Adam Daly Monday 16 Dec 2019, 9:12 PM
57 minutes ago 1,878 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4936474

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

0074 Festive action by Extinction Rebellion targets State Street’s support for the fossil fuel industry. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

  •  Ian Bailey has been arrested and bailed after the High Court endorsed his extradition to France for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.
  •  The average cost of motor insurance in Ireland has risen by 42% in the last decade despite a 2.5% reduction in the average cost of individual claims over the same period.
  • The new inspector of Prisons was refused entry into a facility by a prison officer who “appeared to be intoxicated”, according to a new report.
  • Gardaí have arrested a second man in connection with the murder of rough sleeper Timothy Hourihane in Cork city in October.
  • The electorate in Northern Ireland has delivered a loud message to Stormont’s politicians that the powersharing crisis must end, the British Secretary of State has said.
  • A man has appeared in court charged in relation to the serious assault of Nadine Lott in Arklow, Wicklow on Saturday morning
  • The funeral of Cormac Ó Broanáin, a 19-year-old recently elected chairperson of Labour’s youth wing, will be held in the Mansion House on Thursday. 
  • A popular Dublin casino has closed its doors after 16 years due to “the legal threat” posed to the business by new gambling laws.

WORLD 

general-election-2019 Boris Johnson alongside the newly elected Conservative MPs at the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, after the party gained an 80-seat majority in the General Election. Source: Leon Neal/PA Wire/PA Images

#THE GIANT IMPEACH: A 658-page report outlining the case for impeaching Donald Trump and detailing his alleged wrongdoing, including pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democrats, has been released by House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler.

#WEINSTEIN: Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has complained that the world has forgotten how he “pioneered” casting women prominently in his films, following dozens of sex-crime allegations that left him feeling “eviscerated.”

#GETTING IT DONE: Boris Johnson is to present his Brexit bill to British MPs on Friday, his spokesman confirmed this morning. 

PARTING SHOT 

Mariah Carey’s 1994 Christmas hit All I Want for Christmas Is You has topped the charts in the US for the first time, 25 years after first being released. 

Source: MariahCareyVEVO/YouTube

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie