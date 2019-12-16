Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Festive action by Extinction Rebellion targets State Street’s support for the fossil fuel industry. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

Ian Bailey has been arrested and bailed after the High Court endorsed his extradition to France for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

has been arrested and bailed after the High Court endorsed his extradition to France for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier. The average cost of motor insurance in Ireland has risen by 42% in the last decade despite a 2.5% reduction in the average cost of individual claims over the same period.

in the average cost of individual claims over the same period. The new inspector of Prisons was refused entry into a facility by a prison officer who “appeared to be intoxicated ”, according to a new report.

”, according to a new report. Gardaí have arrested a second man in connection with the murder of rough sleeper Timothy Hourihane in Cork city in October.

in Cork city in October. The electorate in Northern Ireland has delivered a loud message to Stormont’s politicians that the powersharing crisis must end, the British Secretary of State has said.

has delivered a loud message to Stormont’s politicians that the powersharing crisis must end, the British Secretary of State has said. A man has appeared in court charged in relation to the serious assault of Nadine Lott in Arklow, Wicklow on Saturday morning

of Nadine Lott in Arklow, Wicklow on Saturday morning The funeral of Cormac Ó Broanáin, a 19-year-old recently elected chairperson of Labour’s youth wing, will be held in the Mansion Hous e on Thursday.

e on Thursday. A popular Dublin casino has closed its doors after 16 years due to “the legal threat” posed to the business by new gambling laws.

WORLD

Boris Johnson alongside the newly elected Conservative MPs at the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, after the party gained an 80-seat majority in the General Election. Source: Leon Neal/PA Wire/PA Images

#THE GIANT IMPEACH: A 658-page report outlining the case for impeaching Donald Trump and detailing his alleged wrongdoing, including pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democrats, has been released by House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler.

#WEINSTEIN: Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has complained that the world has forgotten how he “pioneered” casting women prominently in his films, following dozens of sex-crime allegations that left him feeling “eviscerated.”

#GETTING IT DONE: Boris Johnson is to present his Brexit bill to British MPs on Friday, his spokesman confirmed this morning.

PARTING SHOT

Mariah Carey’s 1994 Christmas hit All I Want for Christmas Is You has topped the charts in the US for the first time, 25 years after first being released.