Monday 18 May, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Sean Murray Monday 18 May 2020, 9:00 PM
Monday 18 May 2020, 9:00 PM
https://jrnl.ie/5102131

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

0242 Woodies Customers queueing outside Woodies Garden centre in Glasnevin, Dublin Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

virus-outbreak-italy-reopening A client gets his hair cut at the barber shop Bulli, in Rome Source: Alessandra Tarantino/PA Images

#GROWING TENSIONS: Huawei has said its survival is at stake after the latest US restrictions

#FAKE FANS: A South Korean club apologised after being accused of using sex dolls to fill an empty football stadium.

#GETTING BACK: Restaurants, bars and churches reopened in Italy today with St Peter’s Basilica even taking visitors again.

PARTING SHOT

Like a great many other events due to be held this summer, Bloom is cancelled.

The annual gardening festival is usually held every June Bank Holiday and, to try and keep the same spirit of the colourful festival, RTÉ is asking everyone to get involved from the comfort of their own homes on Sunday 31 May.

The broadcaster said: “We want the nation to share colourful photos of their gardens; whether you have a small but mighty collection of house plants and windowsill features or a plethora of exotic plants and flowers, we want to get a glimpse of your garden.”

They’re encouraging people to get involved on the day on social media with the hashtag #BloomwithRTE.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

