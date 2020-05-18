Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- It was slow and steady (with plenty of nerves) as Dublin and the rest of the country began to gradually re-open today.
- A further four deaths from Covid-19 and 88 new cases of the virus in Ireland have been confirmed.
- Close contacts will be tested twice – on day 1 and day 7 – whether or not they have symptoms.
- The leaders of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party held talks on government formation today.
- Gardaí are investigating after a man in his 40s was found dead at a house in Dublin.
- A man shot dead in what was described as a “brutal killing” in Belfast has been named as Kieran Wylie.
- Health Minister Simon Harris has said the flu vaccine will be free for children aged between two and 12 this winter. At-risk groups aged from six months to 69 years will also be able to get the vaccine for free.
- Harris has also said the government will be working on more detailed guidance about weddings over the next few weeks, but it is “highly unlikely” 100 people would be allowed at a wedding by July.
- Two men admitted roles in a cartel plot to murder Patsy Hutch.
- Medics have warned of a Legionnaires’ Disease outbreak due to the high number of water systems lying idle.
INTERNATIONAL
#GROWING TENSIONS: Huawei has said its survival is at stake after the latest US restrictions.
#FAKE FANS: A South Korean club apologised after being accused of using sex dolls to fill an empty football stadium.
#GETTING BACK: Restaurants, bars and churches reopened in Italy today with St Peter’s Basilica even taking visitors again.
PARTING SHOT
Like a great many other events due to be held this summer, Bloom is cancelled.
The annual gardening festival is usually held every June Bank Holiday and, to try and keep the same spirit of the colourful festival, RTÉ is asking everyone to get involved from the comfort of their own homes on Sunday 31 May.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
The broadcaster said: “We want the nation to share colourful photos of their gardens; whether you have a small but mighty collection of house plants and windowsill features or a plethora of exotic plants and flowers, we want to get a glimpse of your garden.”
They’re encouraging people to get involved on the day on social media with the hashtag #BloomwithRTE.
COMMENTS