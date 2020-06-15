This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 15 June, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 15 Jun 2020, 8:45 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.  

IRELAND

5 NO FEE Taoiseach Press Birefing Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Simon Coveney speaking to the media at Government Buildings about the draft programme for government Source: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party have agreed a draft programme for government.
  • Health officials have confirmed that there have been no new deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • A group of Fianna Fáil members around the country has begun a campaign to vote down the proposed programme for government.
  • A man has been arrested after another man died following a hit-and-run incident in Letterkenny in Donegal.
  • Met Éireann has today issued weather warnings with thunderstorms and lightning expected across large parts of the country. 
  • As many as nine cattle have been killed following a lightning strike in Co Clare.
  • The government has launched a campaign to encourage members of the public to wear face coverings on public transport, in shops and other places where it is difficult to physically distance.
  • Retailers located in shopping centres are allowed to re-open their doors from today.

INTERNATIONAL

coronavirus-mon-jun-15-2020 Shoppers on Oxford Street, London, as non-essential shops in England open their doors to customers for the first time since coronavirus lockdown restrictions were imposed in March Source: Isabel Infantes via PA Images

#ATLANTA: A post-mortem examination has found that the black man killed in a scuffle with Atlanta police outside a fast-food drive-through was shot twice in the back

#JAILED: A man has been jailed after admitting urinating next to the memorial dedicated to PC Keith Palmer, who was stabbed to death in the 2017 Westminster terror attack.

#LGBT: The US Supreme Court has ruled that a landmark civil rights law protects LGBT people from discrimination in employment.

PARTING SHOT

After weeks of negotiations, Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party have finally reached an agreement on a draft programme for government today

Under the deal, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin will serve as Taoiseach until December 2022 when the role will rotate back to Leo Varadkar. 

But what else does the deal entail? What could we expect over the next couple of years? 

