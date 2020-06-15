Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party have agreed a draft programme for government.
- Health officials have confirmed that there have been no new deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland.
- A group of Fianna Fáil members around the country has begun a campaign to vote down the proposed programme for government.
- A man has been arrested after another man died following a hit-and-run incident in Letterkenny in Donegal.
- Met Éireann has today issued weather warnings with thunderstorms and lightning expected across large parts of the country.
- As many as nine cattle have been killed following a lightning strike in Co Clare.
- The government has launched a campaign to encourage members of the public to wear face coverings on public transport, in shops and other places where it is difficult to physically distance.
- Retailers located in shopping centres are allowed to re-open their doors from today.
INTERNATIONAL
#ATLANTA: A post-mortem examination has found that the black man killed in a scuffle with Atlanta police outside a fast-food drive-through was shot twice in the back.
#JAILED: A man has been jailed after admitting urinating next to the memorial dedicated to PC Keith Palmer, who was stabbed to death in the 2017 Westminster terror attack.
#LGBT: The US Supreme Court has ruled that a landmark civil rights law protects LGBT people from discrimination in employment.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
After weeks of negotiations, Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party have finally reached an agreement on a draft programme for government today.
Under the deal, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin will serve as Taoiseach until December 2022 when the role will rotate back to Leo Varadkar.
But what else does the deal entail? What could we expect over the next couple of years?
COMMENTS