Monday 9 November 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Sean Murray Monday 9 Nov 2020, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

40ft 11_90611547 Taking a dip at the Forty Foot in south Dublin this morning. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

joe-biden-addresses-the-nation-on-covid-19-task-force President-elect Joe Biden makes a statement after meeting with his newly-appointed Covid task force. Source: CNP/ABACA

#WATERSHED MOMENT: Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is “90% effective” in preventing the illness, the company said

#TRANSITION PERIOD: Joe Biden’s new coronavirus task force met today as he declared that wearing a mask is “not a political statement”

#YOU’RE FIRED: Donald Trump has announced the “termination” of defence secretary Mark Esper.

PARTING SHOT

Source: TG4/YouTube

This Wednesday evening, TG4 will broadcast a special documentary marking 50 years since the death of French leader Charles de Gaulle by looking at his six-week visit to Ireland in 1969.

TG4 says: “This documentary explores the remarkable circumstances of his visit. Immediately after resigning as French president in April 1969, de Gaulle fled to the small town of Sneem in Kerry seeking peace and solitude – but he didn’t get it.

“A horde of international paparazzi descended on the town and besieged the general in his hotel, and the documentary features interviews with local people who share anecdotes of this extraordinary time. It also explores de Gaulle’s fascination with Daniel O’Connell and reveals how his visit to O’Connell’s home at Derrynane, County Kerry, helped him come to terms with his inner turmoil.”

Sounds worth a watch. It’s on at 9.30pm on Wednesday 11 November. 

