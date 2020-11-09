Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- One further death and 270 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
- The HSE CEO has said “we have to be honest” about what Christmas will look like once Level 5 restrictions ease.
- A man in his 40s has appeared in court charged with his murdering his brother at their home in Dublin last week.
- Minister Simon Coveney has said that a Biden victory could now give Downing Street “pause for thought” as Brexit talks near an end.
- A shooting enthusiast has brought a High Court action over potential Level 5 prosecution.
- There is a suspected outbreak of the coronavirus in Mountjoy Prison.
- Over 340,000 people will receive the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week as total spend on scheme tops €4 billion.
- Food inspectors issue closure notices to three sushi restaurants operating from the bedroom of a Dublin house.
INTERNATIONAL
#WATERSHED MOMENT: Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is “90% effective” in preventing the illness, the company said.
#TRANSITION PERIOD: Joe Biden’s new coronavirus task force met today as he declared that wearing a mask is “not a political statement”.
#YOU’RE FIRED: Donald Trump has announced the “termination” of defence secretary Mark Esper.
PARTING SHOT
This Wednesday evening, TG4 will broadcast a special documentary marking 50 years since the death of French leader Charles de Gaulle by looking at his six-week visit to Ireland in 1969.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
TG4 says: “This documentary explores the remarkable circumstances of his visit. Immediately after resigning as French president in April 1969, de Gaulle fled to the small town of Sneem in Kerry seeking peace and solitude – but he didn’t get it.
“A horde of international paparazzi descended on the town and besieged the general in his hotel, and the documentary features interviews with local people who share anecdotes of this extraordinary time. It also explores de Gaulle’s fascination with Daniel O’Connell and reveals how his visit to O’Connell’s home at Derrynane, County Kerry, helped him come to terms with his inner turmoil.”
Sounds worth a watch. It’s on at 9.30pm on Wednesday 11 November.
COMMENTS