Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland with dancers from Samba Dance Brazil, Alma Boliviana Dance Ballet and CICI India during the launch of the 2022 St. Patrick’s Festival Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

A cyclist fell to her death when a drawbridge connecting Palm Beach to the Florida mainland began rising before she could reach the other side Source: Meghan McCarthy/The Palm Beach Post via PA Images

#GERMANY: Germany will send up to 350 more soldiers to Lithuania to help bolster the NATO alliance’s eastern flank amid fears that Russia could invade Ukraine.

#STARMER: UK police had to bundle Labour leader Keir Starmer into a car after a mob shouting “traitor” ambushed him near the Houses of Parliament.

#MOROCCO: A funeral has taken place in Morocco for a five-year-old boy who was trapped in a well for days as rescuers struggled to reach him.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

An Garda Síochána are beginning the rollout of a new uniform this week, with over 13,000 Gardaí set to receive the updated uniform during the rollout.

The new uniform is set to be operational before the end of March.