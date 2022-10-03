Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Firefighters tackling a blaze at a historic building in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter Source: Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

UK Chancellor delivering his speech at the Conservative Party annual conference today Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#TAX RATE: Kwasi Kwarteng has urged Tories to “focus on the task in hand” as he battled to restore his authority as British Chancellor after a dramatic u-turn over tax cuts for the rich.

#NORD STREAM: Swedish prosecutors have said they decided to block off the area around the Nord Stream pipeline leaks in the Baltic Sea, while the suspected sabotage was investigated.

#INDONESIA: At least 32 children died in Indonesia’s stadium crush, an official has said as police moved to punish those responsible for one of the deadliest disasters in football history.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Live Nation

U2 lead singer Bono is going on a 14-city book tour ahead of the launch of his upcoming memoir.

Kicking off at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on Wednesday, 2 November, the Stories of Surrender book tour will make stops in Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Nashville, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The tour will then head to London, Glasgow, Manchester, Berlin, Paris and Dublin, before wrapping on Monday, 28 November in Madrid.