Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Monday 3 October 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 3 Oct 2022, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,657 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5883357

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

firefighters-tackling-a-blaze-at-a-historic-building-in-belfasts-cathedral-quarter-where-more-than-50-personnel-have-been-involved-in-the-operation-at-old-cathedral-building-on-donegall-street-since Firefighters tackling a blaze at a historic building in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter Source: Alamy Stock Photo

  • The murder trial of Gerry Hutch has been adjourned for a week due to the addition of “significant new evidence” in the last week.
  • A man who was extradited from the UK accused of a robbery at Lordship Credit Union nine years ago, during which Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was murdered, has had his case transferred for trial at the non-jury Special Criminal Court.
  • A teenager who pushed his bike at a teenage girl on a Dart station, causing her to fall off the platform and become briefly trapped beside a train, has been placed under probation supervision for 12 months. 
  • The Taoiseach has welcomed comments made by Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker, who has said he is happy to ‘eat humble pie’ in a bid to improve the broken relationship between Britain and Ireland.
  • A man has been charged with arson following a fire at a building in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter earlier today. 
  • A man who as shot dead in a busy football clubhouse in Belfast has been named locally as Sean Fox.
  • Irish Water is investigating reports from some customers in Dublin and Wicklow of an ‘earthy’ taste and smell in their drinking water.
  • More than 54,000 Ukrainians have sought refuge in Ireland since the onset of war in their country, data shows.
  • A Status Yellow rainfall warning has been issued for three counties
  • The Department of Public Health Mid-West has launched an investigation following a fatal case of meningococcal disease in a young adult in Limerick.
  • People who were adopted, boarded out or subject to an illegal birth registration can access birth certificates and birth and early life information from today.

INTERNATIONAL

chancellor-of-the-exchequer-kwasi-kwarteng-delivers-his-speech-at-the-conservative-party-annual-conference-at-the-international-convention-centre-in-birmingham-picture-date-monday-october-3-2022 UK Chancellor delivering his speech at the Conservative Party annual conference today Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#TAX RATE: Kwasi Kwarteng has urged Tories to “focus on the task in hand” as he battled to restore his authority as British Chancellor after a dramatic u-turn over tax cuts for the rich.

#NORD STREAM: Swedish prosecutors have said they decided to block off the area around the Nord Stream pipeline leaks in the Baltic Sea, while the suspected sabotage was investigated.

#INDONESIA: At least 32 children died in Indonesia’s stadium crush, an official has said as police moved to punish those responsible for one of the deadliest disasters in football history.

PARTING SHOT

Stories of Surrender Tour Art (1) Source: Live Nation

U2 lead singer Bono is going on a 14-city book tour ahead of the launch of his upcoming memoir. 

Kicking off at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on Wednesday, 2 November, the Stories of Surrender book tour will make stops in Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Nashville, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The tour will then head to London, Glasgow, Manchester, Berlin, Paris and Dublin, before wrapping on Monday, 28 November in Madrid.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie