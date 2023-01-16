Advertisement

Monday 16 January 2023
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Monday
Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Lunar New Year 011 Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie (l to r) Eileen Zhao (12), Ayla Zheng (7) and Anna Zheng (12) at the launch of the Year of the Rabbit Lunar New Year Community Celebration Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

  • The businessman who paid for campaign posters to be erected for Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe is on the board of the Land Development Agency. 
  • Over 16,000 customers were left without power in north Dublin and Meath this evening due to three electrical faults
  • UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and EU post-Brexit negotiator Maros Sefcovic have agreed to continue “scoping work” to solve the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol.
  • A senior Garda has given evidence to the Regency Hotel murder trial of four shootings that have taken place during the Hutch-Kinahan feud.
  • A Credit Union for Citybus employees was forced to close after the chair of its board of directors stole over €100,000 through a series of frauds and thefts, a court has heard.
  • The widow of the late founder of suicide prevention charity Console has been given a trial date in 2024 to face allegations of fraudulent trading and money laundering.
  • A teenager who stabbed a 16-year-old boy seven times outside a disco, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, has been sentenced to three years’ detention.
  • Met Éireann and the RSA have warned the public about hazardous conditions caused by ice and low temperatures overnight.
  • Aslan singer Christy Dignam is receiving palliative care at home, the musician and his family have announced.  

INTERNATIONAL

pokhara-nepal-24th-jan-2023-nepal-army-police-apf-police-rescuers-preparation-to-recover-the-body-of-a-victim-who-died-in-a-yeti-airlines-plane-crash-in-pokhara-nepal-observed-a-day-of-mourning Alamy Stock Photo Rescuers prepare to recover the body of a victim who died in a Yeti Airlines plane crash in Pokhara Alamy Stock Photo

#NEPAL: Rescuers have suspended for the night the search for three bodies that remain missing in the wreckage of a plane that crashed yesterday.

#STRIKE: Teachers in England and Wales have voted in favour of strikes in a dispute over pay. 

#MET: A serving Metropolitan Police officer has admitted 49 offences, including 24 counts of rape, after carrying out sex attacks on a dozen women over an 18-year period.

#MAFIA: Italian anti-Mafia caught Sicilian godfather Matteo Messina Denaro today, ending a 30-year manhunt for Italy’s most wanted fugitive.

PARTING SHOT

Aslan singer Christy Dignam is receiving palliative care at home following six-months of treatment at a Dublin hospital, it was announced today. 

The singer, 62, was admitted to the Haematology and Cardiac Care team at Beaumont Hospital last year where he received treatment for a rare form of blood cancer. 

In 2018, Dignam sat down with The Journal to reflect on the group’s enduring success success over the years. You can watch that here: 

TheJournal.ie / YouTube

