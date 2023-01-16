Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#NEPAL: Rescuers have suspended for the night the search for three bodies that remain missing in the wreckage of a plane that crashed yesterday.
#STRIKE: Teachers in England and Wales have voted in favour of strikes in a dispute over pay.
#MET: A serving Metropolitan Police officer has admitted 49 offences, including 24 counts of rape, after carrying out sex attacks on a dozen women over an 18-year period.
#MAFIA: Italian anti-Mafia caught Sicilian godfather Matteo Messina Denaro today, ending a 30-year manhunt for Italy’s most wanted fugitive.
Aslan singer Christy Dignam is receiving palliative care at home following six-months of treatment at a Dublin hospital, it was announced today.
The singer, 62, was admitted to the Haematology and Cardiac Care team at Beaumont Hospital last year where he received treatment for a rare form of blood cancer.
In 2018, Dignam sat down with The Journal to reflect on the group’s enduring success success over the years. You can watch that here:
