Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie (l to r) Eileen Zhao (12), Ayla Zheng (7) and Anna Zheng (12) at the launch of the Year of the Rabbit Lunar New Year Community Celebration Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

Alamy Stock Photo Rescuers prepare to recover the body of a victim who died in a Yeti Airlines plane crash in Pokhara Alamy Stock Photo

#NEPAL: Rescuers have suspended for the night the search for three bodies that remain missing in the wreckage of a plane that crashed yesterday.

#STRIKE: Teachers in England and Wales have voted in favour of strikes in a dispute over pay.

#MET: A serving Metropolitan Police officer has admitted 49 offences, including 24 counts of rape, after carrying out sex attacks on a dozen women over an 18-year period.

#MAFIA: Italian anti-Mafia caught Sicilian godfather Matteo Messina Denaro today, ending a 30-year manhunt for Italy’s most wanted fugitive.

Aslan singer Christy Dignam is receiving palliative care at home following six-months of treatment at a Dublin hospital, it was announced today.

The singer, 62, was admitted to the Haematology and Cardiac Care team at Beaumont Hospital last year where he received treatment for a rare form of blood cancer.

In 2018, Dignam sat down with The Journal to reflect on the group’s enduring success success over the years. You can watch that here: