Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.
#UGANDA: US President Joe Biden has slammed Uganda’s draconian new law against homosexuality as a grave human rights violation.
#UKRAINE: Explosions have rattled Kyiv during daylight as Russian ballistic missiles took aim at the Ukrainian capital.
#WILDFIRES: The EU has doubled the number of aircraft available to help fight forest and wildfires in the bloc and neighbouring countries to 28 in total.
#ITV: Phillip Schofield has hit back at “the same handful of people with a grudge against me” and denied that there was any “toxicity” at This Morning.
Well, today was a big day for all of us Succession fans as the show’s finale has aired.
To mark the occassion, why not try your hand at our quiz:
