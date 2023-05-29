Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Alamy Stock Photo Minister Simon Harris, Senator Emer Currie and Minister Heather Humphreys talk with Oliver McVeigh (left), brother of Columba McVeigh Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo People take cover at metro station during a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine Alamy Stock Photo

#UGANDA: US President Joe Biden has slammed Uganda’s draconian new law against homosexuality as a grave human rights violation.

Advertisement

#UKRAINE: Explosions have rattled Kyiv during daylight as Russian ballistic missiles took aim at the Ukrainian capital.

#WILDFIRES: The EU has doubled the number of aircraft available to help fight forest and wildfires in the bloc and neighbouring countries to 28 in total.

#ITV: Phillip Schofield has hit back at “the same handful of people with a grudge against me” and denied that there was any “toxicity” at This Morning.

PARTING SHOT

Well, today was a big day for all of us Succession fans as the show’s finale has aired.

To mark the occassion, why not try your hand at our quiz:

How much do you know about HBO’s Succession?