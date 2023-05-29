Advertisement

Monday 29 May 2023
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Monday
Here’s a rundown of today’s news headlines.
10 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

minister-of-justice-simon-harris-senator-emer-currie-and-minister-for-social-protection-heather-humphreys-talk-with-oliver-mcveigh-left-the-brother-of-columba-mcveigh-one-of-the-disappeared-vic Alamy Stock Photo Minister Simon Harris, Senator Emer Currie and Minister Heather Humphreys talk with Oliver McVeigh (left), brother of Columba McVeigh Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

people-take-cover-at-metro-station-during-a-russian-rocket-attack-in-kyiv-ukraine-monday-may-29-2023-explosions-have-rattled-kyiv-during-daylight-as-russian-ballistic-missiles-fell-on-the-ukraini Alamy Stock Photo People take cover at metro station during a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine Alamy Stock Photo

#UGANDA: US President Joe Biden has slammed Uganda’s draconian new law against homosexuality as a grave human rights violation.

#UKRAINE: Explosions have rattled Kyiv during daylight as Russian ballistic missiles took aim at the Ukrainian capital.

#WILDFIRES: The EU has doubled the number of aircraft available to help fight forest and wildfires in the bloc and neighbouring countries to 28 in total.

#ITV: Phillip Schofield has hit back at “the same handful of people with a grudge against me” and denied that there was any “toxicity” at This Morning.

PARTING SHOT

Well, today was a big day for all of us Succession fans as the show’s finale has aired.

To mark the occassion, why not try your hand at our quiz:

How much do you know about HBO’s Succession?

