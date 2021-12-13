Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal gives you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The gap between vaccine booster doses was reduced to three months.
- The number of people waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals hit its highest level since the Covid-19 pandemic began.
- There was significant disruption to traffic in Dublin due to a protest by hauliers over rising fuel costs.
- Facebook shut down Dolores Cahill’s account for spreading misinformation about Covid-19.
- A man was found guilty of murder of Irish boxing champion Kevin Sheehy.
- A Status Yellow fog warning is in place for the entire country until 9am tomorrow.
- Irish Rail announced new plans for electric carriages on the Dart line which are due to be operational by 2025.
- Eamon Ryan said the Government cannot rule out further restrictions in response to Omicron.
- A breakthrough lymphoma treatment is now available in Ireland.
INTERNATIONAL
#UK: At least one person in the UK has died with the Omicron variant of Covid-19, Boris Johnson said today, as he refused to rule out tighter restrictions ahead of Christmas.
#HARRY DUNN: US citizen Anne Sacoolas is due to face criminal proceedings in the UK charged with causing Harry Dunn’s death by dangerous driving.
#HONG KONG: Activist and business tycoon Jimmy Lai was sentenced to 13 months in prison for urging participation in last year’s banned Tiananmen vigil, amid a crackdown by Chinese authorities that has restricted the semi-autonomous city’s civil liberties.
PARTING SHOT
Daybreak Ballybough.— Mark (@Mark_B_5) December 12, 2021
How all chicken fillet rolls should be made - finesse 🤌🏽
Chicken fillet, bacon, lettuce, cheese, red onion, mayonnaise. pic.twitter.com/EsimWI6t26
Some very interesting footage captured at a deli counter in Dublin for those who enjoy a good chicken fillet roll.
