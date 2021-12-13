Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal gives you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Trucks blocking the entrance to Dublin Port during today's protest. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

The gap between vaccine booster doses was reduced to three months.

doses was reduced to three months. The number of people waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals hit its highest level since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

in Irish hospitals hit its highest level since the Covid-19 pandemic began. There was significant disruption to traffic in Dublin due to a protest by hauliers over rising fuel costs.

by hauliers over rising fuel costs. Facebook shut down Dolores Cahill’s account for spreading misinformation about Covid-19.

about Covid-19. A man was found guilty of murder of Irish boxing champion Kevin Sheehy .

. A Status Yellow fog warning is in place for the entire country until 9am tomorrow.

is in place for the entire country until 9am tomorrow. Irish Rail announced new plans for electric carriages on the Dart line which are due to be operational by 2025.

on the Dart line which are due to be operational by 2025. Eamon Ryan said the Government cannot rule out further restrictions in response to Omicron .

. A breakthrough lymphoma treatment is now available in Ireland.

INTERNATIONAL

Emergency workers today continued searching for survivors of ferocious tornadoes that killed dozens of people in Kentucky. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#UK: At least one person in the UK has died with the Omicron variant of Covid-19, Boris Johnson said today, as he refused to rule out tighter restrictions ahead of Christmas.

#HARRY DUNN: US citizen Anne Sacoolas is due to face criminal proceedings in the UK charged with causing Harry Dunn’s death by dangerous driving.

#HONG KONG: Activist and business tycoon Jimmy Lai was sentenced to 13 months in prison for urging participation in last year’s banned Tiananmen vigil, amid a crackdown by Chinese authorities that has restricted the semi-autonomous city’s civil liberties.

PARTING SHOT

Daybreak Ballybough.



How all chicken fillet rolls should be made - finesse 🤌🏽



Chicken fillet, bacon, lettuce, cheese, red onion, mayonnaise. pic.twitter.com/EsimWI6t26 — Mark (@Mark_B_5) December 12, 2021

Some very interesting footage captured at a deli counter in Dublin for those who enjoy a good chicken fillet roll.