Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Céimin Burke Monday 13 Dec 2021, 8:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal gives you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Trucker blockade 020 Trucks blocking the entrance to Dublin Port during today's protest. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

  • The gap between vaccine booster doses was reduced to three months.
  • The number of people waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals hit its highest level since the Covid-19 pandemic began.
  • There was significant disruption to traffic in Dublin due to a protest by hauliers over rising fuel costs.
  • Facebook shut down Dolores Cahill’s account for spreading misinformation about Covid-19.
  • A man was found guilty of murder of Irish boxing champion Kevin Sheehy.
  • A Status Yellow fog warning is in place for the entire country until 9am tomorrow.
  • Irish Rail announced new plans for electric carriages on the Dart line which are due to be operational by 2025.
  • Eamon Ryan said the Government cannot rule out further restrictions in response to Omicron.
  • A breakthrough lymphoma treatment is now available in Ireland.

INTERNATIONAL

xinhua-headlines-long-recovery-after-unusual-tornado-outbreak-strikes-u-s-states Emergency workers today continued searching for survivors of ferocious tornadoes that killed dozens of people in Kentucky. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#UK: At least one person in the UK has died with the Omicron variant of Covid-19, Boris Johnson said today, as he refused to rule out tighter restrictions ahead of Christmas.

#HARRY DUNN: US citizen Anne Sacoolas is due to face criminal proceedings in the UK charged with causing Harry Dunn’s death by dangerous driving.

#HONG KONG: Activist and business tycoon Jimmy Lai was sentenced to 13 months in prison for urging participation in last year’s banned Tiananmen vigil, amid a crackdown by Chinese authorities that has restricted the semi-autonomous city’s civil liberties.

PARTING SHOT

Some very interesting footage captured at a deli counter in Dublin for those who enjoy a good chicken fillet roll.

