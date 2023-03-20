Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#WINDSOR FRAMEWORK The DUP is to vote against the Windsor Framework later this week as the party says it does not deal with “fundamental problems” posed by the Northern Ireland Protocol.
#JOB CUTS Amazon is to cut a further 9,000 jobs from its global workforce in the coming weeks, CEO Andy Jassy told staff members in a memo today.
#RUSSIAN VISIT Russian president Vladimir Putin and visiting Chinese leader Xi Jinping concluded several hours of informal talks in Moscow, Russian news agencies said.
#CLIMATE INACTION Countries’ current climate promises will likely not be sufficient to prevent temperatures from warming by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, according to a leading climate science body.
The happiest country in the world has been revealed – and it isn’t Ireland.
It's #HappinessDay today 😁— SDSN Youth (@SDSNYouth) March 20, 2023
According to the 2023 World Happiness Report, the top 5 happiest countries are...
1️⃣ Finland 🇫🇮
2️⃣ Denmark 🇩🇰
3️⃣ Iceland 🇮🇸
4️⃣ Israel 🇮🇱
5️⃣ Netherlands 🇳🇱
Join us TODAY at 12pm (ET) for the launch of #WHR2023 🎉 ➡ https://t.co/DCYCNENxDE pic.twitter.com/fHe693VUyo
According to the World Happiness Report, published by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network, Finland is the happiest country in the world for the sixth year running.
The annual report uses six metrics – GDP per capita, available social supports, life expectancy, freedom, generosity and corruption levels – to come up with its happiness ranking.
Denmark was named the second happiest country, while Iceland ranked third.
Israel took the fourth place spot, followed by the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Luxembourg and New Zealand.
Ireland was ranked 14th in the report, dropping a place from 13th since last year’s report.
