Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sam Boal A seagull hunting for food amid strong winds on Dublin Bay. Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Uncollected garbage pile on a street near the Eiffel Tower in Paris following mass strikes and protests. Alamy Stock Photo

#WINDSOR FRAMEWORK The new post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland was formally signed off on at a meeting in London amid hopes for better UK-EU relations.

#FRANCE A planned visit by Britain’s King Charles to France was postponed amid violent protests in the country over President Emmanuel Macron’s pensions reform.

#PRISONERS OF WAR The United Nations said it was “deeply concerned” by what it said were summary executions of prisoners of war by both Russian and Ukrainian forces on the battlefield.

#TICKING CLOCK France decided to ban public sector employees from downloading “recreational applications” on their work phones, according to the public services ministry, with a ministerial source adding that TikTok would be among them.

#SYRIA Fourteen pro-Iran fighters were killed in US air strikes on Syria carried out in retaliation for a drone attack that killed an American and wounded six others, a war monitor has said.

Advertisement

PARTING SHOT

The Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day fundraiser took place today.

What an incredible Daffodil Day we've had so far - it's been amazing to witness a sea of yellow across the streets of Ireland and on social media 😍



Even our smallest supporters have been getting involved 💛💛💛#DaffodilDay pic.twitter.com/waH19kZyZU — Irish Cancer Society (@IrishCancerSoc) March 24, 2023

The charity’s annual fundraiser asks people for support for its services for cancer patients and their families.

Donations can be made on the Society’s website or in person at collection points on streets and in shopping centres.

We’ll leave you with some photos of fundraisers of all ages raising money for a good cause today.

Darragh Kane Volunteer fundraiser Dick Carroll speaking with Vera Canniffe while collecting donations on Patrick Street in Cork. Darragh Kane

Darragh Kane Three year old Maxine Havranek with volunteer fundraiser Ray Morrison in Cornmarket Centre, Cork Darragh Kane

Darragh Kane Anne Kiely with volunteer fundraisers Dominick Leahy and Gerard Lyons in Gurrnabraher. Darragh Kane

Sam Boal Tess Lenihan from Dublin and her friend Deirdre McAdam from Meath outside Clearys where she has been every year on this day for 14 years in Dublin to collect money for Daffodil Day. Sam Boal

Sam Boal Aisling Gleeson from Dublin joins two stormtroopers outside the GPO in Dublin to collect money for the Irish Cancer Society. Sam Boal