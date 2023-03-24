Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 24 March 2023 Dublin: 8°C
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Friday
Your roundup of what made the headlines.
1.3k
0
1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

WINDY WEATHER 61 Sam Boal A seagull hunting for food amid strong winds on Dublin Bay. Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

uncollected-garbage-pile-is-on-a-street-near-eiffel-tower-in-paris-friday-march-24-2023-french-president-macrons-office-says-state-visit-by-britains-king-charles-iii-is-postponed-amid-mass-strik Alamy Stock Photo Uncollected garbage pile on a street near the Eiffel Tower in Paris following mass strikes and protests. Alamy Stock Photo

#WINDSOR FRAMEWORK The new post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland was formally signed off on at a meeting in London amid hopes for better UK-EU relations.

#FRANCE A planned visit by Britain’s King Charles to France was postponed amid violent protests in the country over President Emmanuel Macron’s pensions reform.

#PRISONERS OF WAR The United Nations said it was “deeply concerned” by what it said were summary executions of prisoners of war by both Russian and Ukrainian forces on the battlefield.

#TICKING CLOCK France decided to ban public sector employees from downloading “recreational applications” on their work phones, according to the public services ministry, with a ministerial source adding that TikTok would be among them.

#SYRIA Fourteen pro-Iran fighters were killed in US air strikes on Syria carried out in retaliation for a drone attack that killed an American and wounded six others, a war monitor has said.

PARTING SHOT

The Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day fundraiser took place today.

The charity’s annual fundraiser asks people for support for its services for cancer patients and their families.

Donations can be made on the Society’s website or in person at collection points on streets and in shopping centres.

We’ll leave you with some photos of fundraisers of all ages raising money for a good cause today.

DK24032023 DaffodilDay 019 Darragh Kane Volunteer fundraiser Dick Carroll speaking with Vera Canniffe while collecting donations on Patrick Street in Cork. Darragh Kane

DK24032023 DaffodilDay 011 Darragh Kane Three year old Maxine Havranek with volunteer fundraiser Ray Morrison in Cornmarket Centre, Cork Darragh Kane

DK24032023 DaffodilDay 014 Darragh Kane Anne Kiely with volunteer fundraisers Dominick Leahy and Gerard Lyons in Gurrnabraher. Darragh Kane

Daffodil Day.253 Sam Boal Tess Lenihan from Dublin and her friend Deirdre McAdam from Meath outside Clearys where she has been every year on this day for 14 years in Dublin to collect money for Daffodil Day. Sam Boal

irish cancer society 274 Sam Boal Aisling Gleeson from Dublin joins two stormtroopers outside the GPO in Dublin to collect money for the Irish Cancer Society. Sam Boal

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags