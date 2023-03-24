Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#WINDSOR FRAMEWORK The new post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland was formally signed off on at a meeting in London amid hopes for better UK-EU relations.
#FRANCE A planned visit by Britain’s King Charles to France was postponed amid violent protests in the country over President Emmanuel Macron’s pensions reform.
#PRISONERS OF WAR The United Nations said it was “deeply concerned” by what it said were summary executions of prisoners of war by both Russian and Ukrainian forces on the battlefield.
#TICKING CLOCK France decided to ban public sector employees from downloading “recreational applications” on their work phones, according to the public services ministry, with a ministerial source adding that TikTok would be among them.
#SYRIA Fourteen pro-Iran fighters were killed in US air strikes on Syria carried out in retaliation for a drone attack that killed an American and wounded six others, a war monitor has said.
The Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day fundraiser took place today.
What an incredible Daffodil Day we've had so far - it's been amazing to witness a sea of yellow across the streets of Ireland and on social media 😍— Irish Cancer Society (@IrishCancerSoc) March 24, 2023
Even our smallest supporters have been getting involved 💛💛💛#DaffodilDay pic.twitter.com/waH19kZyZU
The charity’s annual fundraiser asks people for support for its services for cancer patients and their families.
Donations can be made on the Society’s website or in person at collection points on streets and in shopping centres.
We’ll leave you with some photos of fundraisers of all ages raising money for a good cause today.
