NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Micheál Martin signing the book of condolence for Pope Francis at the residence of the Apostolic Nunciature to Ireland. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

People gather in St Peter's Square at the Vatican. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#VATICAN: Over 90,000 people filed into St. Peter’s Basilica to pay their respects to Pope Francis ahead of his funeral on Saturday.

#WAR IN UKRAINE: US President Donald Trump condemned Russian strikes on Kyiv that killed 12 people and urged Vladimir Putin to “stop” and “get a peace deal done”.

#FRANCE: A teenage girl died after she was injured in a knife attack while at school in Nantes, President Emmanuel Macron has said.

#KNEECAP: UK counterterrorism police are reviewing footage of Kneecap performing in London in November after complaints.

PARTING SHOT

Leonie the orangutan. Dublin Zoo Dublin Zoo

Dublin Zoo announced the death of Leonie, its “much-loved” 44-year-old orangutan.

Leonie arrived at the zoo in 1984 from Rotterdam Zoo along with her mate Sibu, who died last year.

Dublin Zoo team leader Ciarán McMahon said the “quiet matriarch’s” health had declined in recent months due to age-related issues, leading to the zoo making the decision to “let her go peacefully”.