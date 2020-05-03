This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 3 May, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Sean Murray Sunday 3 May 2020, 8:00 PM
53 minutes ago 3,299 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5090870

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

THE ORIGINAL KNITTED CAR 758A7660 Local artist Annie Morris with her Yarn Bombed car in the hamlet of Blackrath and Athgarvan, in County Kildare. Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

coronavirus-covid-19-crisis-in-barcelona-spain-03-apr-2020 A mounted Police patrols the Seafront Promenade amid Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis in Spain Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#WAR OF WORDS: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has claimed there’s “enormous evidence” that the coronavirus emerged in a lab in Wuhan. 

#EASING: Europe is preparing for more lockdown easing as Spain recorded its lowest death toll in seven weeks.

#DMZ: South Korea said multiple shots were fired from North Korea at a guard post on the border between the two countries.

PARTING SHOT

With live sport all but gone from our lives at the minute, many TV stations are turning to their archives for some sports content to put on.

Trending in top spot in Ireland today was #AllIrelandGold, as TG4 broadcast some old GAA games to keep people entertained. 

Included was the cracker between Meath and Kildare in 1997. Hopefully it won’t be too long before we can see the like of it again. 

