#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 11 July 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Céimin Burke Sunday 11 Jul 2021, 8:00 PM
34 minutes ago 1,523 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5492351

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

battle-of-the-boyne-bonfires A huge bonfire in the loyalist Kilcooley area of Bangor Co Down today ahead of the Twelfth commemorations. Source: PA

  • The Cabinet will tomorrow to sign off on plans to reopen indoor hospitality.
  • 576 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland. 58 patients were in hospital, including 16 in ICU.
  • A man was arrested after a woman died following a hit-and-run in Donegal.
  • The fallout from Fianna Fáil’s poor performance in the Dublin Bay South by-election rumbled on.
  • The HSE said it would use antigen testing to deal with Covid-19 outbreaks.
  • A man in his 40s was rushed to Beaumont hospital after an assault in Tuam.
  • The Tánaiste urged tech giants to help stop the spread of Covid misinformation and tackle illegal gatherings in Ireland.
  • Two men are in critical condition following a crash in Limerick.

WORLD

fans-watching-italy-v-england-euro-2020-final Italy fans outside Bar Italia in Soho, London, ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Final between Italy and England. Source: PA

#SPACE RACE: Billionaire Richard Branson hailed the “experience of a lifetime” after flying to the edge of space aboard Virgin Galactic’s first fully crewed flight.

#TENNIS: Novak Djokovic won a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title and sixth Wimbledon on Sunday with a four-set victory over battling Matteo Berrettini of Italy.

#BUILDING COLLAPSE: Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that 90 deaths have now been confirmed in the collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida.

#GEORGIA: A TV cameraman has died in Georgia after being badly beaten by far-right assailants during a protest against an LGBTQ Pride march.

PARTING SHOT

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

There were chaotic scenes in London as some fans tried to force their way into Wembley Stadium ahead of the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.

Officials confirmed there had been “an incident” at the outer security perimeter area, after footage showed a crowd of supporters making a mad dash to get inside.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie