Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

IRELAND
- The Cabinet will tomorrow to sign off on plans to reopen indoor hospitality.
- 576 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland. 58 patients were in hospital, including 16 in ICU.
- A man was arrested after a woman died following a hit-and-run in Donegal.
- The fallout from Fianna Fáil’s poor performance in the Dublin Bay South by-election rumbled on.
- The HSE said it would use antigen testing to deal with Covid-19 outbreaks.
- A man in his 40s was rushed to Beaumont hospital after an assault in Tuam.
- The Tánaiste urged tech giants to help stop the spread of Covid misinformation and tackle illegal gatherings in Ireland.
- Two men are in critical condition following a crash in Limerick.
WORLD
#SPACE RACE: Billionaire Richard Branson hailed the “experience of a lifetime” after flying to the edge of space aboard Virgin Galactic’s first fully crewed flight.
#TENNIS: Novak Djokovic won a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title and sixth Wimbledon on Sunday with a four-set victory over battling Matteo Berrettini of Italy.
#BUILDING COLLAPSE: Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that 90 deaths have now been confirmed in the collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida.
#GEORGIA: A TV cameraman has died in Georgia after being badly beaten by far-right assailants during a protest against an LGBTQ Pride march.
It appears the breach was more serious than anyone thought. Numbers that broke through at least in the hundreds. pic.twitter.com/qM1ngYzyI8— tariq panja (@tariqpanja) July 11, 2021
There were chaotic scenes in London as some fans tried to force their way into Wembley Stadium ahead of the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.
Officials confirmed there had been “an incident” at the outer security perimeter area, after footage showed a crowd of supporters making a mad dash to get inside.
