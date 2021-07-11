Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A huge bonfire in the loyalist Kilcooley area of Bangor Co Down today ahead of the Twelfth commemorations. Source: PA

WORLD

Italy fans outside Bar Italia in Soho, London, ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Final between Italy and England. Source: PA

#SPACE RACE: Billionaire Richard Branson hailed the “experience of a lifetime” after flying to the edge of space aboard Virgin Galactic’s first fully crewed flight.

#TENNIS: Novak Djokovic won a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title and sixth Wimbledon on Sunday with a four-set victory over battling Matteo Berrettini of Italy.

#BUILDING COLLAPSE: Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that 90 deaths have now been confirmed in the collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida.

#GEORGIA: A TV cameraman has died in Georgia after being badly beaten by far-right assailants during a protest against an LGBTQ Pride march.

PARTING SHOT

It appears the breach was more serious than anyone thought. Numbers that broke through at least in the hundreds. pic.twitter.com/qM1ngYzyI8 — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) July 11, 2021

There were chaotic scenes in London as some fans tried to force their way into Wembley Stadium ahead of the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.

Officials confirmed there had been “an incident” at the outer security perimeter area, after footage showed a crowd of supporters making a mad dash to get inside.