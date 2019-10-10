Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have said they “can see a pathway to a possible deal” following a meeting in the UK this afternoon.
- A search operation is underway in Cork after a fisherman failed to return to port yesterday evening.
- The Law Society of Ireland has launched an investigation into a messaging group which is alleged to have targeted female students attending courses at the solicitors’ training body.
- Six politicians have had to refund almost €10,000 in expenses this year after an audit found they could not provide supporting evidence to justify claiming such allowances.
- Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said he was not aware of allegations that protection money was paid to criminals by Dublin City Council, amid claims by a Sinn Féin TD that ministers were told in 2016 and 2017.
- A homeless family of seven were forced to seek refuge in a garda station last night, prompting further criticism of the government’s response to homelessness.
- Gardaí are investigating the alleged assault of a female teenager outside a secondary school in Cabra last week.
- Donald Trump’s Doonbeg golf resort has been granted planning permission by Clare County Council to build new leisure facilities, a new ballroom and function room and 53 new holiday homes costing €38 million.
WORLD
#EXTINCTION REBELLION: A flight from London City Airport to Dublin was delayed after a protester on board delivered a lecture on climate change as the plane was due to take off.
#JAPAN: Two Rugby World Cup games in Japan, including England’s clash with France, have been called off due to the threat posed by Typhoon Hagibis.
#LITERATURE: Olga Tokarczuk and Peter Handke have been jointly awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature.
PARTING SHOT
A new six-part weekly podcast from TheJournal.ie, Stardust, tells the story of one of the most horrific tragedies in the history of the Irish state, with survivors, families, journalists, first responders and more sharing their experiences – some of them for the first time.
Episode one is out today and looks at what Ireland – and Dublin – was like at the beginning of the 1980s.
You can listen to the podcast below, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Source: Stardust/SoundCloud
COMMENTS