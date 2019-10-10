This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 10 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

A meeting between the Taoiseach and Boris Johnson, a search operation for a missing fisherman, and Extinction Rebellion protests had people talking today.

By Adam Daly Thursday 10 Oct 2019, 9:19 PM
40 minutes ago 1,623 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4846496

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

007 Leo and Boris_90582283 Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Thornton Manor, Cheshire Source: Noel Mullen/Government Press Office

  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have said they “can see a pathway to a possible deal” following a meeting in the UK this afternoon.
  • A search operation is underway in Cork after a fisherman failed to return to port yesterday evening. 
  • The Law Society of  Ireland has launched an investigation into a messaging group which is alleged to have targeted female students attending courses at the solicitors’ training body.
  • Six politicians have had to refund almost €10,000 in expenses this year after an audit found they could not provide supporting evidence to justify claiming such allowances.
  • Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said he was not aware of allegations that protection money was paid to criminals by Dublin City Council, amid claims by a Sinn Féin TD that ministers were told in 2016 and 2017.
  • A homeless family of seven were forced to seek refuge in a garda station last night, prompting further criticism of the government’s response to homelessness. 
  • Gardaí are investigating the alleged assault of a female teenager outside a secondary school in Cabra last week. 
  • Donald Trump’s Doonbeg golf resort has been granted planning permission by Clare County Council to build new leisure facilities, a new ballroom and function room and 53 new holiday homes costing €38 million. 

WORLD 

turkey-us-syria People in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, at the border with Syria, watch smoke billowing from targets inside Syria, during bombardment by Turkish forces Source: Lefteris Pitarakis/AP/Press Association Images

#EXTINCTION REBELLION: A flight from London City Airport to Dublin was delayed after a protester on board delivered a lecture on climate change as the plane was due to take off.

#JAPAN: Two Rugby World Cup games in Japan, including England’s clash with France, have been called off due to the threat posed by Typhoon Hagibis.

#LITERATURE: Olga Tokarczuk and Peter Handke have been jointly awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature.

PARTING SHOT 

A new six-part weekly podcast from TheJournal.ie, Stardust, tells the story of one of the most horrific tragedies in the history of the Irish state, with survivors, families, journalists, first responders and more sharing their experiences – some of them for the first time.

Episode one is out today and looks at what Ireland – and Dublin – was like at the beginning of the 1980s.

You can listen to the podcast below, or wherever you get your podcasts.


Source: Stardust/SoundCloud

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Castbox

Listen on Spotify

Listen on other Android apps

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie