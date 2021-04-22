#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 22 April 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 22 Apr 2021, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sunny morning 003 Members of the public enjoying the sunshine and good weather on Dollymount Strand today Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • A Child Rescue alert issued early this morning remains in effect this evening as Gardaí seek to trace a 14-year-old girl missing from her Louth home
  • Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said people under the age of 35 are now experiencing their second recession in their adult life.
  • Ireland’s National Immunisation Advisory Committee will not be providing a recommendation on the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until next week.  
  • The Criminal Assets Bureau has taken possession of a large house in Kerry as part of an investigation into a gang that carries out bogus home repairs. 
  • Survivors have called for planning permission to be rejected for a housing development on the site of a former mother and baby institution in Bessborough.
  • Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said that her party would “of course” tell people what information the party holds on them. 
  • Libraries and sports centres across Dublin city are to open over the coming weeks to provide toilet facilities for members of the public under new plans.
  • There were 617 new Covid-19 cases announced today, but NPHET are expecting the increase to be transient, and related to the easing of restrictions on 12 April.

INTERNATIONAL

scottish-parliamentary-elections-2021 Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party, at the Bike for Good Glasgow South Community Hub during campaigning for the Scottish Parliamentary election Source: PA Images

#BOMB: A powerful bomb has exploded in the car park of a luxury hotel in the south-western Pakistani city of Quetta, killing at least four people and wounding another 12.

#SPAIN: Spanish prosecutors are seeking a 15-year sentence for a man who strangled his mother, chopped up her body then ate her remains who went on trial in Madrid this week.

PARTING SHOT

Heartwarming stories are nice, aren’t they? Here’s the story of a very large family of lost ducks.

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

