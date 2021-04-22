Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Members of the public enjoying the sunshine and good weather on Dollymount Strand today Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party, at the Bike for Good Glasgow South Community Hub during campaigning for the Scottish Parliamentary election Source: PA Images

#BOMB: A powerful bomb has exploded in the car park of a luxury hotel in the south-western Pakistani city of Quetta, killing at least four people and wounding another 12.

#SPAIN: Spanish prosecutors are seeking a 15-year sentence for a man who strangled his mother, chopped up her body then ate her remains who went on trial in Madrid this week.

PARTING SHOT

Heartwarming stories are nice, aren’t they? Here’s the story of a very large family of lost ducks.

