Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

IRELAND
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said Europe wants to find a “solution” on the Northern Ireland Protocol dispute.
- The Taoiseach has also said that the government cannot ignore the deaths of three family members in a suspected murder-suicide in Co Kerry.
- Public health officials have confirmed 1,292 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- RTÉ has responded to criticism of its The Rotunda series stating that crew numbers were kept to a minimum and much of the filming was done off site.
- The highest incidence rates of Covid-19 in children took place during school holidays, a HSE briefing has heard.
- The co-leader of the Social Democrats has described two top officials involved in the Sláintecare programme leaving their roles as a “very serious development”.
- Amazon is to create 500 permanent jobs at a new warehouse in Ireland.
- Dublin City Councillors have requested more information on planned increased charges at the East Link toll bridge before a full Council vote.
INTERNATIONAL
#AFGHANISTAN: Dozens of foreigners have left Kabul on an international commercial flight, marking the first large-scale evacuation since US and NATO forces left Afghanistan late last month.
#NEW YORK: Two decades after its destruction in the September 11 attacks, the work to rebuild the World Trade Centre complex in New York remains incomplete.
#LOS ANGELES: Covid-19 vaccines are expected to be made compulsory today for Los Angeles schoolchildren aged 12 and over.
PARTING SHOT
More than 14,000 roof slates have been replaced on the iconic Dublin landmark Saint Patrick’s Cathedral as part of a major renovation project.
The completion of the building works, announced by the Cathedral today, marks the end of a two-year conservation project, which cost €9.4 million and included the replacement of roof slates, gutters and walkways, as well as the repair of masonry, glazing and carpentry.
Here’s a video The Journal made of the Saint Patrick’s Cathedral renovations back in 2019:
