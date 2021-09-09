Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Protesters from Donegal gathering at the Fianna Fail think-in, in Cavan, calling for 100% redress for affected mica homeowners Source: Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

Taliban fighters walk past a Qatar Airways aircraft at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan Source: Bernat Armangue via PA Images

#AFGHANISTAN: Dozens of foreigners have left Kabul on an international commercial flight, marking the first large-scale evacuation since US and NATO forces left Afghanistan late last month.

#NEW YORK: Two decades after its destruction in the September 11 attacks, the work to rebuild the World Trade Centre complex in New York remains incomplete.

#LOS ANGELES: Covid-19 vaccines are expected to be made compulsory today for Los Angeles schoolchildren aged 12 and over.

PARTING SHOT

More than 14,000 roof slates have been replaced on the iconic Dublin landmark Saint Patrick’s Cathedral as part of a major renovation project.

The completion of the building works, announced by the Cathedral today, marks the end of a two-year conservation project, which cost €9.4 million and included the replacement of roof slates, gutters and walkways, as well as the repair of masonry, glazing and carpentry.

Here’s a video The Journal made of the Saint Patrick’s Cathedral renovations back in 2019: