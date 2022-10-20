Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A new plaque which Dublin City Council unveiled this morning to Dublin woman Violet Gibson, who attempted to assassinate Fascist Dictator Benito Mussolini, at 12 Merrion Square, Dublin 2 Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Liz Truss making a statement outside 10 Downing Street today where she announced her resignation as Prime Minister Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#GONE: British Prime Minister Liz Truss has resigned this afternoon.

#DUNNE: A US citizen has been urged to return to Britain to face justice after admitting responsibility for the death of teenager Harry Dunn in a crash near a US military base.

#RUSSIA: The UK Defence Secretary has revealed that a Russian fighter jet recently “released a missile” in the vicinity of an RAF aircraft over the Black Sea.

#BABY: Spanish police found a newborn baby who was snatched from a Bilbao hospital hours earlier and arrested the woman who took the infant while disguised as a nurse.

PARTING SHOT

It’s Christmas Eve for Taylor Swift fans.

Her latest album Midnights will be released tomorrow.

Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.



Pre-order now: https://t.co/jjqUNkphuG pic.twitter.com/Fh96zK8vro — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 29, 2022