Dublin: 12°C Thursday 20 October 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

6 minutes ago 149 Views 0 Comments

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

New Plaque 608 A new plaque which Dublin City Council unveiled this morning to Dublin woman Violet Gibson, who attempted to assassinate Fascist Dictator Benito Mussolini, at 12 Merrion Square, Dublin 2 Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

  • New arrivals from Ukraine and other countries may have to sleep overnight in Dublin Airport as the Citywest facility has now reached capacity. 
  • Three AK-47 assault rifles were found in the boot of a car following “an intervention” by gardaí just a month after Kinahan cartel member David Byrne was fatally shot in the Regency Hotel, the Special Criminal heard today.
  • A major operation has been launched in the Irish Sea by the Defence Forces to prevent and respond to attacks on undersea cablesThe Journal has learned.
  • Bertie Ahern has said a border poll on a united Ireland would not have a “hope in hell” of passing at present.
  • Minister Paschal Donohoe has defended the eligibility of data centres to avail of the Government’s energy subsidy scheme.
  • There was no impact to the energy grid after a wind turbine caught fire when it was struck by lightning off the coast of Arklow, Co Wicklow.
  • The Dáil has been told that in the first half of this year over 700 households were disconnected from their electricity and over 300 households had their gas cut off.
  • Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses following a fatal collision between a bike and a car in Co Sligo earlier this month. 
  • Dublin woman Violet Gibson, who attempted to assassinate Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, has been commemorated by a Dublin City Council Commemorative Plaque.

INTERNATIONAL

prime-minister-liz-truss-making-a-statement-outside-10-downing-street-london-where-she-announced-her-resignation-as-prime-minister-picture-date-thursday-october-20-2022 Liz Truss making a statement outside 10 Downing Street today where she announced her resignation as Prime Minister Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#GONE: British Prime Minister Liz Truss has resigned this afternoon

#DUNNE: A US citizen has been urged to return to Britain to face justice after admitting responsibility for the death of teenager Harry Dunn in a crash near a US military base.

#RUSSIA: The UK Defence Secretary has revealed that a Russian fighter jet recently “released a missile” in the vicinity of an RAF aircraft over the Black Sea.

#BABY: Spanish police found a newborn baby who was snatched from a Bilbao hospital hours earlier and arrested the woman who took the infant while disguised as a nurse.

PARTING SHOT

It’s Christmas Eve for Taylor Swift fans.

Her latest album Midnights will be released tomorrow.

