Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#GONE: British Prime Minister Liz Truss has resigned this afternoon.
#DUNNE: A US citizen has been urged to return to Britain to face justice after admitting responsibility for the death of teenager Harry Dunn in a crash near a US military base.
#RUSSIA: The UK Defence Secretary has revealed that a Russian fighter jet recently “released a missile” in the vicinity of an RAF aircraft over the Black Sea.
#BABY: Spanish police found a newborn baby who was snatched from a Bilbao hospital hours earlier and arrested the woman who took the infant while disguised as a nurse.
It’s Christmas Eve for Taylor Swift fans.
Her latest album Midnights will be released tomorrow.
Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 29, 2022
Pre-order now: https://t.co/jjqUNkphuG pic.twitter.com/Fh96zK8vro
