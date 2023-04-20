Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland Architect of Good Friday Agreement Senator George Mitchell (right) and Paul Keary, Global CEO of Teneo, arriving today at an event commemorate the 25th anniversary of the agreement. Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland

INTERNATIONAL

SpaceX on YouTube View from the ground of the Starship exploding. SpaceX on YouTube

#ROCKET SpaceX’s most powerful rocket ever exploded nearly four minutes after its delayed first blast-off in Texas.

#YEMEN At least 85 people have been killed and hundreds have been injured in a crush at a Ramadan cash handout in Yemen.

#BUZZFEED Digital media company BuzzFeed will shut down its news division as it cuts another 15% of its staff across the company, adding to layoffs made earlier this year.

#GERMANY A German court said it does not have jurisdiction to try the prime suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann for a number of unrelated sexual offences, including the alleged rape of an Irish woman.

#AI The family of Michael Schumacher plans to take legal action against a German magazine for publishing what it claimed to be an artificial intelligence-generated interview with the former Formula One star.

PARTING SHOT

PA A person waits outside the Walnut Tree Pub in Aldington, Kent, ahead of the funeral cortege for Paul O'Grady. PA

Comedian and TV stalwart Paul O’Grady has been laid to rest following a “moving” yet “jolly” service which included a reading from LGBT rights activist Michael Cashman.

Battersea Dogs And Cats Home also paid tribute to O’Grady with a canine guard of honour at his funeral, describing the late entertainer as the “beating heart” of the charity.

A trio of puppies from the rescue centre were on hand to meet friends and relatives arriving at St Rumwold’s Parish Church.

You can read more about his private funeral service here.