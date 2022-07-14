Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Thursday 14 July 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 14 Jul 2022, 9:01 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

0355 Housing For All The Taoiseach Micheál Martin and housing minister Darragh O’Brien provided an update on the government's Housing for All plan today. Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

russia-ukraine-war A baby stroller lies by a road after a deadly Russian missile attack in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, today. Source: Efrem Lukatsky

#ITALY: Italy’s president Sergio Mattarella has refused to accept Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s resignation, in a political crisis experts warned could send the eurozone’s third largest economy to snap elections.

#UK: Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak has come out on top in the second round of voting in the Tory leadership contest, with trade minister Penny Mordaunt once again in second place and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in third.

#MALI: The Malian military government has suspended all new rotations to a United Nations’ peacekeeping mission in the African country, including those already scheduled, for “national security” reasons.

#SRI LANKA: Sri Lanka’s president submitted his resignation shortly after reaching Singapore, the parliamentary speaker’s office has said, days after the head of state fled protests triggered by his country’s worst-ever economic crisis.

PARTING SHOT

Curious about what exactly is going on with Dublin’s metro? Well, the latest episode of The Explainer is just what you’re looking for to get up to speed on when (if ever) it will finally happen.

