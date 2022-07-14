Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#ITALY: Italy’s president Sergio Mattarella has refused to accept Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s resignation, in a political crisis experts warned could send the eurozone’s third largest economy to snap elections.
#UK: Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak has come out on top in the second round of voting in the Tory leadership contest, with trade minister Penny Mordaunt once again in second place and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in third.
#MALI: The Malian military government has suspended all new rotations to a United Nations’ peacekeeping mission in the African country, including those already scheduled, for “national security” reasons.
#SRI LANKA: Sri Lanka’s president submitted his resignation shortly after reaching Singapore, the parliamentary speaker’s office has said, days after the head of state fled protests triggered by his country’s worst-ever economic crisis.
Curious about what exactly is going on with Dublin’s metro? Well, the latest episode of The Explainer is just what you’re looking for to get up to speed on when (if ever) it will finally happen.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS