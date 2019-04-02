This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 2 Apr 2019, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

hail 067_90567883 There was a freak hail storm in Dublin Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Brexit Journalists outside Downing Street watching May's speech Source: Victoria Jones/PA Images

#JOINT APPROACH: Theresa May is set to ask for a further extension to Brexit, and will ask Jeremy Corbyn to help agree a way forward.

#US CONGRESS: A White House security adviser has detailed “grave breaches of national security” after Trump’s administration reversed security clearance details.

#ISIS BRIDE: Shamima Begum has asked for a second chance, and has said she was “brainwashed”.

PARTING SHOT

You could be forgiven for not knowing who Nick Boles is before last night, but videos of the now-former Conservative MP declaring his immediate resignation from the party following last night’s indicative votes went viral.

Speaking to the BBC today, Boles hit out at the “cowardly and selfish” Cabinet for failing to challenge Theresa May’s approach to Brexit. 

In a series of strong statements, one that stood out was his claim that the Tory Party “did not really exist anymore”. 

In his own constituency of Grantham, meanwhile, voters have said Boles has been “part of the great betrayal”, the Guardian reported.

