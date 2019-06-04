This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Trump enjoys his trip to the UK, Ní Riada eliminated from Ireland South race, and prosecution closes in Kriegel trial – it’s the evening fix.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 4 Jun 2019, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

taylor 900_90572549 Katie Taylor flanked by Shane Ross at her homecoming in Dublin airport today Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Tiananmen Square 30th Anniversary Vigil Hong Kong A candlelight vigil takes place in Hong Kong's Victoria Park to mark the 30th Anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre in Beijing Source: Jayne Russell/Zuma/PA Images

#MATES: Nigel Farage has said Donald Trump is “loving his trip” after the pair met in London.

#NEGATIVE FORCE: Trump also told a press conference in the UK earlier that he had turned down a meeting with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

#AUSTRALIA: Four people were killed and two were injured in a shooting in Darwin

PARTING SHOT

Huge crowds turned out today for a mass candlelit vigil marking 30 years since China’s bloody Tiananmen crackdown.

The eye-catching spectacle is the only place in China were such commemorations can be safely held.

Organised by a group of veteran democracy activists, the vigil demanded justice for victims and for China to embrace democracy.

“We gather here to stop the monster that massacred people at Tiananmen 30 years ago,” singer Anthony Wong told the crowds, which filled up all the football pitches in the city’s Victoria Park before spilling out to the sides. 

“We fear that this monster will run down to (Hong Kong), and we fear that this monster will… destroy our next generation,” he added.

