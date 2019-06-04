Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The prosecution closed its evidence today in the trial of two teenage boys accused of murdering schoolgirl Ana Kriegel in May 2018.
- Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan warned of the dangers of getting involved in gangland crime during a visit to north Dublin today.
- Liadh Ní Riada has been eliminated in the Ireland South constituency and has lost her seat after Sinn Féin withdrew its request for a recount.
- A 12-year-old girl who was raped by her cousin wants him identified so people will know “he is in the wrong”.
- Government minister Finian McGrath is set to attend a protest against Donald Trump’s visit to Ireland, with the president due to arrive tomorrow.
- A teenager who died after a stolen car crashed and caught fire has been named as Caoimhín Cassidy.
- The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a “leapfrog appeal” in the Graham Dwyer.
- Videos were released today of crashes and near misses on the Luas.
- A HIV positive woman is to receive €10,000 in compensation after a dentist stopped treating her mid-procedure.
- Undisputed champion Katie Taylor was swarmed by fans for her homecoming to Dublin Airport.
INTERNATIONAL
#MATES: Nigel Farage has said Donald Trump is “loving his trip” after the pair met in London.
#NEGATIVE FORCE: Trump also told a press conference in the UK earlier that he had turned down a meeting with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.
#AUSTRALIA: Four people were killed and two were injured in a shooting in Darwin.
PARTING SHOT
Huge crowds turned out today for a mass candlelit vigil marking 30 years since China’s bloody Tiananmen crackdown.
The eye-catching spectacle is the only place in China were such commemorations can be safely held.
Organised by a group of veteran democracy activists, the vigil demanded justice for victims and for China to embrace democracy.
“We gather here to stop the monster that massacred people at Tiananmen 30 years ago,” singer Anthony Wong told the crowds, which filled up all the football pitches in the city’s Victoria Park before spilling out to the sides.
“We fear that this monster will run down to (Hong Kong), and we fear that this monster will… destroy our next generation,” he added.
