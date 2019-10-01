Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Lord Mayor of Dublin Paul McAuliffe attending a seniors outdoor line dancing event to mark International Day of the Older Person Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

Storm Lorenzo could cause “very dangerous” storm surges around coastal areas when it reaches Ireland later this week, Minister Eoghan Murphy has warned.

, Co Galway has been withdrawn. Culture Minister Josepha Madigan has said the government has no plans to reintroduce wolves into Ireland.

into Ireland. The campaign group Border Communities Against Brexit today posted photos of new Revenue customs cars arriving in Dundalk as Ireland prepares for Brexit.

arriving in Dundalk as Ireland prepares for Brexit. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he does not agree with journalists being banned from Denis O’Brien-owned Communicorp stations.

stations. Varadkar has welcomed Boris Johnson distancing himself from the non-paper commitments which mention the replacement of the controversial Irish backstop.

commitments which mention the replacement of the controversial Irish backstop. Sport Ireland has said that the independent audit into the FAI won’t be completed next week as planned following John Delaney ’s resignation.

’s resignation. A 14-month-old girl suffered seizures after swallowing some of her father’s MDMA supply, a court has heard.

INTERNATIONAL

Riot police march towards to the protestors in Wan Chai district on Hong Kong Island Source: Keith Tsuji via PA Images

#BREXIT: Boris Johnson has urged the EU to work with him on efforts to reach a Brexit deal when he presents formal proposals to break the deadlock within days.

#PRINCE HARRY: Prince Harry has issued a statement criticising the British tabloid media and setting out his fears for his wife following a relentless” campaign against her by some sections of the press.

#HONG KONG: A pro-democracy protester has been shot as fierce clashes with police broke out in parts of Hong Kong today.

#MOST WANTED: One of Britain’s most wanted fugitives has been convicted of murder after a three-and-a-half-year international manhunt.

PARTING SHOT

Awooooooooooo.

This comes after Green Party leader Eamon Ryan earlier today called for the reintroduction of the animal to help rewild part of the countrywide.

In August, an episode of TheJournal.ie’s Ireland 2029 podcast in August examined the debate around the reintroduction of wolves into Ireland in detail. You can listen to it here:

Source: Ireland 2029/SoundCloud