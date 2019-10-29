This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 29 Oct 2019, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Micheal Ryan 752_90583614 The Funeral Cortege of Irish man Micheál Ryan who was killed in a plane crash in Ethiopia last March leaving the Mortuary in Dublin Airport. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

brexit MPs gather for questions in the House of Commons, London. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#POLLS: The UK is set to have a general election, which will be called for Thursday 12 December. 

#AMELIA BAMBRIDGE: Police in Cambodia are questioning six men over a missing British backpacker.

#AUSTRALIA: A shark has bitten off an Englishman’s foot on the Australian coast.

PARTING SHOT

Let’s spare a thought for Brenda after it was confirmed the UK is set to go to the polls for the third time in five years in a general election. 

Source: BBC News/YouTube

