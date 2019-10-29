Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Funeral Cortege of Irish man Micheál Ryan who was killed in a plane crash in Ethiopia last March leaving the Mortuary in Dublin Airport. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

MPs gather for questions in the House of Commons, London. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#POLLS: The UK is set to have a general election, which will be called for Thursday 12 December.

#AMELIA BAMBRIDGE: Police in Cambodia are questioning six men over a missing British backpacker.

#AUSTRALIA: A shark has bitten off an Englishman’s foot on the Australian coast.

PARTING SHOT

Let’s spare a thought for Brenda after it was confirmed the UK is set to go to the polls for the third time in five years in a general election.