Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The hearing to determine the sentences for the two boys convicted of Ana Kriegel’s murder has been adjourned until next Tuesday morning.
- Quinn Industrial Holdings has issued a statement after it received fresh threats.
- Police investigating the deaths of 39 people found on a lorry in Essex are seeking to track two brothers from Armagh.
- The address of a woman claiming €60k over a car crash has been used five times in similar cases, a court heard.
- A garda accused of making a racist remark to a suspect has had the findings against him quashed.
- Free contraception has been recommended for young women only in a new report, due to its cost.
- Houmous sold in Aldi and Lidl has been recalled due to the presence of Salmonella.
- A garda has been reunited with a Dublin Marathon runner after helping to save his life at the weekend.
INTERNATIONAL
#POLLS: The UK is set to have a general election, which will be called for Thursday 12 December.
#AMELIA BAMBRIDGE: Police in Cambodia are questioning six men over a missing British backpacker.
#AUSTRALIA: A shark has bitten off an Englishman’s foot on the Australian coast.
PARTING SHOT
Let’s spare a thought for Brenda after it was confirmed the UK is set to go to the polls for the third time in five years in a general election.Source: BBC News/YouTube
