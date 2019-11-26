Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Source: Leah Farrell

The Taoiseach said he would not rule out a Citizens’ Assembly on a United Ireland.

A farmers’ protest outside the Dáil caused traffic gridlock in Dublin city centre.

in Dublin city centre. An investigation was launched into a controversial printer which was ordered for the Houses of the Oireachtas.

which was ordered for the Houses of the Oireachtas. Four men appeared in court charged with the assault and false imprisonment of Kevin Lunney in September.

in September. The government agreed to buy an airport in Connemara.

in Connemara. A man was arrested following an investigation into the sudden death of baby in Armagh.

in Armagh. Shane Ross dismissed comments from Fine Gael by-election candidate Verona Murphy suggesting that the Road Safety Authority should be abolished.

A complaint against Radio Nova, for its playing of the famous orgasm scene from ‘When Harry Met Sally’ , was rejected by the BAI.

, was rejected by the BAI. A €15 silver coin was minted by the Central Bank in tribute to Phil Lynott.

INTERNATIONAL

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visiting the International Aviation Academy in Norwich. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#UK: Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn declined to apologise to the UK’s Jewish community after the Chief Rabbi warned that his failure to tackle the issue made him unfit to be prime minister.

#ALBANIA: At least nine people have died and hundreds more were injured after Albania was hit with its strongest earthquake in decades.

#HEIST: German police released CCTV footage showing a suspect in the Dresden jewellery heist smashing a display case with an axe.

#ARGENTINA: Two priests were sentenced to more than 40 years in prison in Argentina for the sexual abuse, including rape, of deaf children.

PARTING SHOT

“As far as I’m aware she does not have any degree in economics.”



“I was and I remain a professor of economics.”



This is what happened when a Brexit Party MEP questioned the expertise of Green MEP Molly Scott Cato over post-Brexit trade. pic.twitter.com/vw1SRxlbN6 — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) November 26, 2019 Source: Channel 4 News /Twitter

UK Green Party MEP Molly Scott Cato prompted laughter in the European Parliament for her decisive response to a Brexit Party colleague who challenged her assertion that there will be a Brexit cliff edge when she did not have “a degree in economics.”

“Obviously you haven’t been paying much attention to my CV, because I was and I remain a professor of economics,” she replied.