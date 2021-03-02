Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Members of the civil defence at Ardreigh Lock outside Athy, Co Kildare, searching for a man who went missing during the rescue of a young child. Source: PA

359 new cases of Covid-19 and 14 additional deaths were confirmed in Ireland.

and 14 additional deaths were confirmed in Ireland. The Minister for Health said the “large majority of 85s and overs” will have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by Sunday.

by Sunday. Davy stockbrokers was fined €4.1 million by the Central Bank over a bond deal involving a group of staff.

was fined €4.1 million by the Central Bank over a bond deal involving a group of staff. A man was arrested in connection with a firework attack on gardaí at an anti-lockdown protest in Dublin on Saturday.

on gardaí at an anti-lockdown protest in Dublin on Saturday. The Taoiseach discussed a joint British-Irish bid for the 2030 World Cup with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Cabinet agreed to give medical cards to dependents and family members of women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy for a further five years.

for a further five years. The search for a man who went missing after a kayaking accident in Co Kildare on Sunday afternoon has resumed for the second day.

in Co Kildare on Sunday afternoon has resumed for the second day. Irish jockey Rob James issued an apology after a video of him mounting a dead horse emerged.

emerged. The Jesuit Order named a teacher who abused pupils at Belvedere College in the 1970s.

in the 1970s. AIB agreed to buy Goodbody stockbrokers in a deal worth €138 million.

WORLD

Mounted police officers passing St Bartholomew's Hospital in London, where the UK's Duke of Edinburgh has been transferred for treatment for an infection and observation for a pre-existing heart condition. Source: PA

#PONTIN’S: UK holiday park firm Pontin’s agreed to corporate changes after it was found to have run a secret blacklist targeting members of the Irish Traveller community.

#SAUDI ARABIA: Reporters Without Borders said it has filed a criminal case against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for “crimes against humanity” in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

#RUGBY: World Rugby confirmed that the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand will be postponed until next year.

PARTING SHOT

Source: https://twitter.com/newschambers/status/1366796800590573568

There’s only one way to wrap things up this evening and it’s with Ireland’s new First Dog, as it was confirmed that President Michael D Higgins has a new puppy.

The new pooch is named Misneach, meaning Courage. He is five months old and joins the presidential household following the death of Síoda last year.

The new dog will be a companion for Bród and has been spotted out walking with President Higgins. A number of pictures have been published by Extra.ie.