#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Tuesday 2 March 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Davy stockbrokers, Pontin’s and President Higgins’ new puppy made headlines today.

By Ceimin Burke Tuesday 2 Mar 2021, 9:00 PM
34 minutes ago 2,214 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5370375

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

river-barrow-rescue Members of the civil defence at Ardreigh Lock outside Athy, Co Kildare, searching for a man who went missing during the rescue of a young child. Source: PA

  • 359 new cases of Covid-19 and 14 additional deaths were confirmed in Ireland.
  • The Minister for Health said the “large majority of 85s and overs” will have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by Sunday.
  • Davy stockbrokers was fined €4.1 million by the Central Bank over a bond deal involving a group of staff.
  • A man was arrested in connection with a firework attack on gardaí at an anti-lockdown protest in Dublin on Saturday.
  • The Taoiseach discussed a joint British-Irish bid for the 2030 World Cup with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. 
  • Cabinet agreed to give medical cards to dependents and family members of women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy for a further five years.
  • The search for a man who went missing after a kayaking accident in Co Kildare on Sunday afternoon has resumed for the second day. 
  • Irish jockey Rob James issued an apology after a video of him mounting a dead horse emerged.
  • The Jesuit Order named a teacher who abused pupils at Belvedere College in the 1970s.
  • AIB agreed to buy Goodbody stockbrokers in a deal worth €138 million. 

WORLD

duke-of-edinburgh-admitted-to-hospital Mounted police officers passing St Bartholomew's Hospital in London, where the UK's Duke of Edinburgh has been transferred for treatment for an infection and observation for a pre-existing heart condition. Source: PA

#PONTIN’S: UK holiday park firm Pontin’s agreed to corporate changes after it was found to have run a secret blacklist targeting members of the Irish Traveller community.

#SAUDI ARABIA: Reporters Without Borders said it has filed a criminal case against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for “crimes against humanity” in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

#RUGBY: World Rugby confirmed that the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand will be postponed until next year.

PARTING SHOT

Screenshot 2021-03-02 at 21.11.10 Source: https://twitter.com/newschambers/status/1366796800590573568

There’s only one way to wrap things up this evening and it’s with Ireland’s new First Dog, as it was confirmed that President Michael D Higgins has a new puppy.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The new pooch is named Misneach, meaning Courage. He is five months old and joins the presidential household following the death of Síoda last year.   

The new dog will be a companion for Bród and has been spotted out walking with President Higgins. A number of pictures have been published by Extra.ie.

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie