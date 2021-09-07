Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The first round of CAO placements have been published, offering 82,175 places in college, university or another educational institution to 55,221 applicants.
- Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has apologised for mistakes he made in relation to the abandoned appointment of former Minister Katherine Zappone as a special envoy to the UN.
- Public health officials have confirmed 1,470 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- Around 12,000 children are home from school restricting their movements after being designated a close contact of a Covid-19 case.
- Dublin City Council has expressed “serious reservations” over the residential mix of a planned build to rent scheme for Merrion Square.
- Two Extinction Rebellion activists, who allegedly live-streamed a graffiti attack at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin, have been given five weeks to decide pleas.
- Over 300 gardaí carried out 65 searches in a planned day of action against an organised crime gang in the Limerick area.
- Eight babies were born into a homeless charity’s services last year.
INTERNATIONAL
#TALIBAN: The Taliban have announced their new government, with a UN-blacklisted veteran of the hardline movement in the top role.
#9/11: Accused 11 September mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four others have appeared in court for the first time in more than 18 months.
#VIETNAM: A Vietnamese man has been sentenced to five years in jail for spreading Covid-19 after he breached home quarantine rules.
PARTING SHOT
Irish author Sally Rooney’s much-anticipated third novel Beautiful World, Where Are You is out on shelves today.
For bookshops, the release has brought excited readers to their doors since early this morning – and to their websites for the last several weeks.
Happy Sally Rooney Day! Her new novel Beautiful World, Where Are You is now officially on sale 🙌🏾 #BeautifulWorldWhereAreYou #sallyrooney pic.twitter.com/g2FT4nHspA— Hodges Figgis (@Hodges_Figgis) September 7, 2021
