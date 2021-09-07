Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Minister for Culture Catherine Martin pictured with the Anglo-Irish Treaty at the National Archives today

IRELAND

Minister for Culture Catherine Martin pictured with the Anglo-Irish Treaty at the National Archives today Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

People enjoy the warm weather at Brighton beach in England Source: Steve Parsons via PA Images

#TALIBAN: The Taliban have announced their new government, with a UN-blacklisted veteran of the hardline movement in the top role.

#9/11: Accused 11 September mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four others have appeared in court for the first time in more than 18 months.

#VIETNAM: A Vietnamese man has been sentenced to five years in jail for spreading Covid-19 after he breached home quarantine rules.

PARTING SHOT

Irish author Sally Rooney’s much-anticipated third novel Beautiful World, Where Are You is out on shelves today.

For bookshops, the release has brought excited readers to their doors since early this morning – and to their websites for the last several weeks.