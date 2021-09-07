#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 7 September 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 7 Sep 2021, 9:00 PM
Minister for Culture Catherine Martin pictured with the Anglo-Irish Treaty at the National Archives today
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Minister for Culture Catherine Martin pictured with the Anglo-Irish Treaty at the National Archives today Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

  • The first round of CAO placements have been published, offering 82,175 places in college, university or another educational institution to 55,221 applicants. 
  • Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has apologised for mistakes he made in relation to the abandoned appointment of former Minister Katherine Zappone as a special envoy to the UN.
  • Public health officials have confirmed 1,470 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • Around 12,000 children are home from school restricting their movements after being designated a close contact of a Covid-19 case.
  • Dublin City Council has expressed “serious reservations” over the residential mix of a planned build to rent scheme for Merrion Square.
  • Two Extinction Rebellion activists, who allegedly live-streamed a graffiti attack at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin, have been given five weeks to decide pleas.
  • Over 300 gardaí carried out 65 searches in a planned day of action against an organised crime gang in the Limerick area. 
  • Eight babies were born into a homeless charity’s services last year. 

INTERNATIONAL

autumn-weather-sep-7th-2021 People enjoy the warm weather at Brighton beach in England Source: Steve Parsons via PA Images

#TALIBAN: The Taliban have announced their new government, with a UN-blacklisted veteran of the hardline movement in the top role.

#9/11: Accused 11 September mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four others have appeared in court for the first time in more than 18 months.

#VIETNAM: A Vietnamese man has been sentenced to five years in jail for spreading Covid-19 after he breached home quarantine rules. 

PARTING SHOT

Irish author Sally Rooney’s much-anticipated third novel Beautiful World, Where Are You is out on shelves today.

For bookshops, the release has brought excited readers to their doors since early this morning – and to their websites for the last several weeks.

