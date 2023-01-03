Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie New legislation comes into effect from Thursday, forcing tobacco companies to pay for part of the clean-up costs resulting from cigarette-related waste Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

AFP via Getty Images Mourners gather to lay flowers in memory of more than 60 Russian soldiers that Russia says were killed in a Ukrainian strike on Russian-controlled territory, in Samara AFP via Getty Images

#COVID: The EU and and China are moving closer to a political standoff over the Covid-19 crisis.

#CRASH: Four people have died in a mid-air crash between two helicopters in Australia, including a British couple who were on holiday there.

#POPE: Queues of people have been snaking around St Peter’s Square in the Vatican for a second day as they wait to view the body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

#IRAN: Iran has upheld two death sentences for the killing of a paramilitary during nationwide protests, the judiciary has said.

PARTING SHOT

The first meteor shower of the year will be visible in Ireland tonight.

The Quadrantid meteor shower is expected to peak at 3am, and with clear skies will be visible until early tomorrow morning.

David Moore, the founder of Astronomy Ireland, said hopeful stargazers can see the shower between midnight and dawn.

Speaking to The Journal, he said:

There is a bit of a moon up, which is a bit of a problem in that all the faint [meteors] will be a bit swamped out.

But it means people in cities get the same view as people who live in the countryside.