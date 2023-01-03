Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#COVID: The EU and and China are moving closer to a political standoff over the Covid-19 crisis.
#CRASH: Four people have died in a mid-air crash between two helicopters in Australia, including a British couple who were on holiday there.
#POPE: Queues of people have been snaking around St Peter’s Square in the Vatican for a second day as they wait to view the body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
#IRAN: Iran has upheld two death sentences for the killing of a paramilitary during nationwide protests, the judiciary has said.
The first meteor shower of the year will be visible in Ireland tonight.
The Quadrantid meteor shower is expected to peak at 3am, and with clear skies will be visible until early tomorrow morning.
David Moore, the founder of Astronomy Ireland, said hopeful stargazers can see the shower between midnight and dawn.
Speaking to The Journal, he said:
There is a bit of a moon up, which is a bit of a problem in that all the faint [meteors] will be a bit swamped out.
But it means people in cities get the same view as people who live in the countryside.
