#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Tuesday 5 January 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

School closures, runoff elections stateside and the Rockall dispute made headlines today.

By Ceimin Burke Tuesday 5 Jan 2021, 9:03 PM
24 minutes ago 2,495 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5316944

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

FIXXXXX The sun shines through the clouds in Dublin today. Source: Sasko Lazarov

WORLD

news-georgia-runoff-election Rachel Stewart watches as her son, Mark Stewart, 4, grabs her ballot from a printer after voting in Georgia's runoff election. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#USA: Voters in the state of Georgia are casting their ballots in two Congress election runoff races that will help determine Joe Biden’s capacity to enact his agenda as president.

#GERMANY: Chancellor Angela Merkel announced prolonged and toughened coronavirus restrictions with stricter limits on social contacts.

#SCOTLAND: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said US President Donald Trump would not be allowed to visit Scotland to play golf to avoid the inauguration of his successor Joe Biden. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie