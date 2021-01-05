Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Cabinet Covid-19 sub-committee agreed that schools should remain closed for January, except certain special schools and classes.
- The sub-committee also said construction should close until 1 February.
- The Taoiseach said that up to 135,000 people will be vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of February.
- Six deaths and 6,110 new cases of the virus were confirmed today.
- The number of people in hospital with the disease is close to the peak reached during the first wave of the pandemic.
- It emerged that a Donegal vessel was prevented from fishing around Rockall by a Scottish patrol boat.
- Champagne Football was the biggest-selling Irish-published book in 2020.
- An investigation was launched after the family of the late George Nkencho received a threatening letter in the post.
- The Department of Finance reported an overall deficit of €19 billion for 2020.
- Aengus Mac Grianna apologised for his role in RTÉ’s controversial ‘God is a rapist’ comedy sketch.
- The funeral of former Real IRA leader Michael McKevitt took place in Co Louth.
WORLD
#USA: Voters in the state of Georgia are casting their ballots in two Congress election runoff races that will help determine Joe Biden’s capacity to enact his agenda as president.
#GERMANY: Chancellor Angela Merkel announced prolonged and toughened coronavirus restrictions with stricter limits on social contacts.
#SCOTLAND: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said US President Donald Trump would not be allowed to visit Scotland to play golf to avoid the inauguration of his successor Joe Biden.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (1)