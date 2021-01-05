Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The sun shines through the clouds in Dublin today. Source: Sasko Lazarov

WORLD

Rachel Stewart watches as her son, Mark Stewart, 4, grabs her ballot from a printer after voting in Georgia's runoff election. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#USA: Voters in the state of Georgia are casting their ballots in two Congress election runoff races that will help determine Joe Biden’s capacity to enact his agenda as president.

#GERMANY: Chancellor Angela Merkel announced prolonged and toughened coronavirus restrictions with stricter limits on social contacts.

#SCOTLAND: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said US President Donald Trump would not be allowed to visit Scotland to play golf to avoid the inauguration of his successor Joe Biden.