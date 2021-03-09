Here's what happened today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Traffic passing through a Garda checkpoint at Dublin Airport today. Source: Sasko Lazarov

Health officials announced 30 deaths new deaths from Covid-19 and 311 additional cases in Ireland.

A Central Bank official said the 16 people at the centre of the Davy scandal have not been named because they are “entitled to the protections of the law”.

The operating plan for administering vaccines has already changed 15-17 times due to supply shortfalls and sequencing changes.

A report into illegal adoptions estimated there are thousands of “suspicious” files, however it advised against an inquiry.

The Taoiseach and the media minister said Alan Rusbridger should remain in his role on the Future of the Media Commission.

Protection for renters in financial difficulty due to the Covid-19 pandemic was extended to 12 July.

Ireland’s defamation laws have led to a situation where media freedom is constrained, an Oireachtas committee heard.

Irish actors Barry Keoghan and Niamh Algar, and Irish animated film Wolfwalkers received nominations for Bafta Awards.

Cannabis with an estimated value of €1.8 million was seized at Ringaskiddy Ferry Terminal in Cork.

The Cabinet approved the implement of new guidelines aimed at reducing the level of awards in personal injury cases.

WORLD

Prince Charles during a visit to Skipton House, London, to meet NHS and MOD staff involved in the vaccine rollout. Source: PA

#ITV: Piers Morgan is leaving ITV’s Good Morning Britain. It comes after the presenter stormed off the set of the morning programme following a heated discussion about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

#PALACE INTRIGUE: The UK’s Queen Elizabeth II released her first official statement since the controversial interview involving her grandson Harry and his wife Meghan.

#BRAZIL: A judge has overturned the graft convictions against former Brazil president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, clearing the way for the left-wing leader to run in the 2022 presidential election.

PARTING SHOT

The remains of a fireball that lit up the sky over northern Europe last month has been found on a driveway in Gloucestershire, UK.

The meteorite is an extremely rare type called a carbonaceous chondrite. These have been known to contain organics and amino acids – ingredients for life.

Almost 300g of the rare meteorite survived its fiery passage through the Earth’s atmosphere and landed in the small English town.

Footage of the fireball from the public and the UK Fireball Alliance camera networks helped locate the meteorite and determine where it came from.