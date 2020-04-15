Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe announcing changes to the wage subsidy scheme Source: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A further 38 people who contracted Covid-19 have died in Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed this evening.

in Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed this evening. Six more people have died in Northern Ireland from Covid-19, bringing the total death toll there to 140.

from Covid-19, bringing the total death toll there to 140. Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said that now is not the time to end the cocooning of over 70s to protect them from Covid-19.

of over 70s to protect them from Covid-19. The policy framework document signed off by Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar yesterday has been circulated to TDs, senators and MEPs.

document signed off by Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar yesterday has been circulated to TDs, senators and MEPs. Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has announced a set of changes to the wage subsidy scheme .

. A man has been charged over the murder of an 18-year-old man in Fermanagh.

of an 18-year-old man in Fermanagh. John Waters and Gemma O’Doherty have launched a High Court action challenging laws brought in by the state arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

action challenging laws brought in by the state arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic. A woman in her 30s has been arrested and charged following a public order and assault incident that took place yesterday evening.

INTERNATIONAL

A person walks past a mural supporting the NHS in Kensington, Liverpool Source: Peter Byrne via PA Images

#NURSE: A pregnant nurse has died at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus.

#BIDEN: Elizabeth Warren has endorsed Joe Biden, becoming the final major Democratic candidate to publicly support his presidential bid.

#PAY CUT: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said she will take a 20% pay cut in a symbolic act of solidarity with people struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

PARTING SHOT

Banksy has revealed his latest work in lockdown – a series of rats causing mayhem in his bathroom.

The elusive artist posted a set of five images on Instagram this evening, with the caption: “My wife hates it when I work from home”.

The new artwork can be seen here.