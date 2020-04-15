Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A further 38 people who contracted Covid-19 have died in Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed this evening.
- Six more people have died in Northern Ireland from Covid-19, bringing the total death toll there to 140.
- Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said that now is not the time to end the cocooning of over 70s to protect them from Covid-19.
- The policy framework document signed off by Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar yesterday has been circulated to TDs, senators and MEPs.
- Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has announced a set of changes to the wage subsidy scheme.
- A man has been charged over the murder of an 18-year-old man in Fermanagh.
- John Waters and Gemma O’Doherty have launched a High Court action challenging laws brought in by the state arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic.
- A woman in her 30s has been arrested and charged following a public order and assault incident that took place yesterday evening.
INTERNATIONAL
#NURSE: A pregnant nurse has died at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus.
#BIDEN: Elizabeth Warren has endorsed Joe Biden, becoming the final major Democratic candidate to publicly support his presidential bid.
#PAY CUT: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said she will take a 20% pay cut in a symbolic act of solidarity with people struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic.
PARTING SHOT
Banksy has revealed his latest work in lockdown – a series of rats causing mayhem in his bathroom.
The elusive artist posted a set of five images on Instagram this evening, with the caption: “My wife hates it when I work from home”.
The new artwork can be seen here.
