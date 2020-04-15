This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 15 April, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 15 Apr 2020, 8:50 PM
6 minutes ago 445 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5075489

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

010 NO FEE Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe announcing changes to the wage subsidy scheme Source: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • A further 38 people who contracted Covid-19 have died in Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed this evening
  • Six more people have died in Northern Ireland from Covid-19, bringing the total death toll there to 140.
  • Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said that now is not the time to end the cocooning of over 70s to protect them from Covid-19.  
  • The policy framework document signed off by Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar yesterday has been circulated to TDs, senators and MEPs.
  • Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has announced a set of changes to the wage subsidy scheme
  • A man has been charged over the murder of an 18-year-old man in Fermanagh. 
  • John Waters and Gemma O’Doherty have launched a High Court action challenging laws brought in by the state arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • A woman in her 30s has been arrested and charged following a public order and assault incident that took place yesterday evening. 

INTERNATIONAL

coronavirus-wed-apr-15-2020 A person walks past a mural supporting the NHS in Kensington, Liverpool Source: Peter Byrne via PA Images

#NURSE: A pregnant nurse has died at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus.

#BIDEN: Elizabeth Warren has endorsed Joe Biden, becoming the final major Democratic candidate to publicly support his presidential bid.

#PAY CUT: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said she will take a 20% pay cut in a symbolic act of solidarity with people struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

PARTING SHOT

Banksy has revealed his latest work in lockdown – a series of rats causing mayhem in his bathroom.

The elusive artist posted a set of five images on Instagram this evening, with the caption: “My wife hates it when I work from home”. 

The new artwork can be seen here.  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

