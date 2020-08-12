Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Aaron Brady was found guilty of the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.
- Gardaí vowed to pursue other people they believe were part of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe’s murder.
- Health officials announced one further death and 40 new cases of Covid-19 here.
- It emerged that the Government intends to move away from the phases of re-opening the country, and switch to a colour-coded system to indicate how counties, regions and the country as a whole are currently affected by Covid-19.
- Publicans have called on the government to provide a strong support package for pubs who are unable to open due to public health concerns.
- Over €400k was raised for children’s hospice LauraLynn following an appeal on Joe Duffy’s Liveline.
- Gardaí appealed for information after a car was set on fire in the Brenmore Court area of Balbriggan yesterday.
- Gardaí announced that there are currently 126 pubs facing prosecution for breaking Covid guidelines.
INTERNATIONAL
#USA: Kamala Harris released her first campaign video since Democratic nominee for the US presidency Joe Biden announced her as his running mate for vice-president yesterday.
#BRAZIL: The nation’s president Jair Bolsonaro has said it is a lie that fires are ravaging the Amazon rainforest, despite data from his own government showing the number of blazes is rising.
#UK: Four bones on the Isle of Wight belong to a new species of dinosaur from the same family as Tyrannosaurus rex, scientists said.
PARTING SHOT
Covid is here whether we like it or not and people are starting to think up ideas about how we can get back to some sort of normality and do the things we used to do – like gigs.
Well, the UK had its first socially distanced gig in Newcastle last night.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
What do you think? Watch the video here.
COMMENTS