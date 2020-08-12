Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan outside the Criminal Courts of Justice today, following the conviction of Aaron Brady for the capital murder of Garda Detective Adrian Donohoe. Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Ultra-Orthodox Jews, some wearing protective face mask amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak, spend the day at a park in Tel Aviv, Israel. Source: AP/PA Images

#USA: Kamala Harris released her first campaign video since Democratic nominee for the US presidency Joe Biden announced her as his running mate for vice-president yesterday.

#BRAZIL: The nation’s president Jair Bolsonaro has said it is a lie that fires are ravaging the Amazon rainforest, despite data from his own government showing the number of blazes is rising.

#UK: Four bones on the Isle of Wight belong to a new species of dinosaur from the same family as Tyrannosaurus rex, scientists said.

PARTING SHOT

Covid is here whether we like it or not and people are starting to think up ideas about how we can get back to some sort of normality and do the things we used to do – like gigs.

Well, the UK had its first socially distanced gig in Newcastle last night.

What do you think? Watch the video here.

Source: Twitter/kierondonoghue