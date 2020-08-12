This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 19 °C Wednesday 12 August, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 12 Aug 2020, 8:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

004 Adrian Donohoe Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan outside the Criminal Courts of Justice today, following the conviction of Aaron Brady for the capital murder of Garda Detective Adrian Donohoe. Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

virus-outbreak-israel-daily-life Ultra-Orthodox Jews, some wearing protective face mask amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak, spend the day at a park in Tel Aviv, Israel. Source: AP/PA Images

#USA: Kamala Harris released her first campaign video since Democratic nominee for the US presidency Joe Biden announced her as his running mate for vice-president yesterday.

#BRAZIL: The nation’s president Jair Bolsonaro has said it is a lie that fires are ravaging the Amazon rainforest, despite data from his own government showing the number of blazes is rising.

#UK: Four bones on the Isle of Wight belong to a new species of dinosaur from the same family as Tyrannosaurus rex, scientists said.

PARTING SHOT

Covid is here whether we like it or not and people are starting to think up ideas about how we can get back to some sort of normality and do the things we used to do – like gigs. 

Well, the UK had its first socially distanced gig in Newcastle last night. 

What do you think? Watch the video here

 

Screenshot 2020-08-12 at 8.29.50 PM Source: Twitter/kierondonoghue

