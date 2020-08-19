Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People walk through Dublin City during heavy rain as the country braces itself for Storm Ellen Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Rail staff stand in Waterloo station in London during a minute's silence to mark one week since the Stonehaven train derailment which killed three people Source: Kirsty O'Connor via PA Images

#TERROR: A man deliberately drove his car into motorcycles along a stretch of Berlin motorway, leaving at least one person in a life-threatening condition in what German officials said was a terror attack.

#RAPE: Actor Cuba Gooding Jr, already charged with groping three women, has also been accused of raping a woman in 2013, according to a civil lawsuit filed yesterday.

#BRITNEY: Britney Spears has asked a court to keep her father from reasserting the broad control over her life and career that he has had for most of the past 12 years.

#MALI: Mali’s president has resigned to avoid “bloodshed” after he was detained in a military coup.

PARTING SHOT

Yesterday evening saw the government tighten restrictions at what it said was a “critical moment” for the country.

Earlier today, Professor Philip Nolan of NPHET talked to TheJournal.ie’s Explainer podcast about the reasoning behind the latest restrictions and what the government means when it says we are at a “critical” time in Ireland:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud