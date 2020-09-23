Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Two deaths and 234 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
- Public health officials spoke out strongly against adopting a herd immunity strategy.
- A Fine Gael councillor has apologised after trying to have a HAP tenant relocated while acting as an estate agent.
- The Taoiseach and Mary Lou McDonald clashed in the Dáil as the ICTU withdrew from the Low Pay Commission.
- A court heard a man who denies stabbing a man with cerebral palsy to death was “caring” and “friendly” towards the deceased.
- The Health Minister has contacted the HSE to make clear that window visits in nursing homes are not suspended under Level Three.
- Leaving Cert students at a fee-paying south Dublin school have launched a High Court case against the government.
- Gardaí said a further 15 pubs were found to be in potential breach of the Covid-19 restrictions.
- Leo Varadkar is restricting his movements after being in close contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case.
- The father and son who rescued the two young women out at sea last month rescued another man today.
INTERNATIONAL
#KENTUCKY: A Grand Jury has indicted a police officer in relation to the death of Breonna Taylor.
#GOOD DOGS: Coronavirus sniffer dogs got to work today at Helsinki Airport.
#BEN’S ORIGINAL: Mars has dropped the Uncle Ben’s name from its rice brand following criticism of it as a racial stereotype.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
This piece on the BBC website caught the eye earlier – “Our foster child asked us to adopt him – by drawing himself on to a family photo“.
It’s a tough read but also quite uplifting. You can read it here.
COMMENTS