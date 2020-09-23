#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 23 September 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Sean Murray Wednesday 23 Sep 2020, 9:00 PM
50 minutes ago 3,041 Views No Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Covid 19 scenes 02 Cyclist travelling through Dublin city today. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

associate-justice-ruth-bader-ginsburg-in-repose-at-the-supreme-court-of-the-us People pay respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose under the Portico at the top of the front steps of the U.S. Supreme Court Source: Alex Brandon DPA/PA Images

#KENTUCKY: A Grand Jury has indicted a police officer in relation to the death of Breonna Taylor.

#GOOD DOGS: Coronavirus sniffer dogs got to work today at Helsinki Airport.

#BEN’S ORIGINAL: Mars has dropped the Uncle Ben’s name from its rice brand following criticism of it as a racial stereotype.

PARTING SHOT

This piece on the BBC website caught the eye earlier – “Our foster child asked us to adopt him – by drawing himself on to a family photo“. 

It’s a tough read but also quite uplifting. You can read it here

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

