Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Cllr Donna Cooney and Minister of State for Heritage Malcolm Noonan at the launch of the Green Party plan for a new vision for Moore Street in Dublin Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets health worker Liz Hallett, left, during a visit to a vaccination centre in Cwmbran, south Wales Source: Geoff Caddick via PA Images

#MODERNA: The EU has bought up to 300 million extra Covid-19 vaccine doses from US firm Moderna.

#WEATHER: Millions have been left without power and at least 20 people have died in record-breaking cold weather in the US.

#RUSSIA: Russia has said there were no legal grounds to set Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny free, swiftly rejecting a call from the European Court of Human Rights for his immediate release.

PARTING SHOT

US conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh has died of lung cancer at the age of 70.

According to his wife, Limbaugh died in his home in due to complications from his stage 4 lung cancer.

Rush Limbaugh in 2019 Source: SMG via PA Images