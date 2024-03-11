Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A robin bird on a tree in the Botanic Gardens Leah Farrell / Rollingnews.ie Leah Farrell / Rollingnews.ie / Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Donald Trump at a campaign rally at the weekend Alamy Alamy

#UKRAINE Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pushed back against comments made by Pope Francis encouraging Ukraine to “raise the white flag” and negotiate an end to the war with Russia.

#PORTUGAL Portugal looks set for a period of political uncertainty after no party won a majority in a general election over the weekend.

#UK: Kate Midleton said she sometimes “experiments” with photo editing after an image depicting her and her children – purporting to be the first official photo of her in months – was removed by photo agencies over concerns it appeared it had been manipulated.

#TASMAN SEA: 12 passengers were hospitalised after a technical problem on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight from Sydney to Auckland caused the plane to dip violently.

PARTING SHOT

Actor Cillian Murphy delighted Irish audiences, especially in his native Cork, when won the Oscar for Best Actor last night for his starring role in Oppenheimer.

Irish production company Element Pictures also celebrated last night as its film Poor Things won four awards.