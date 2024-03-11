Advertisement
News Fix

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made the headlines today.
57 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

615Robins_90701008 A robin bird on a tree in the Botanic Gardens Leah Farrell / Rollingnews.ie Leah Farrell / Rollingnews.ie / Rollingnews.ie

  • President Michael D Higgins issued a strong statement calling for global efforts for peace in Gaza and criticising the blocking of aid to residents.
  • Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy said that his party would not “at any stage” consider rerunning the family and care referendums if they form the next government
  • Tánaiste Micheál Martin said the government may have “overestimated” public support for the proposed constitutional amendments that were voted on at the weekend.
  • The HSE has dropped a target to increase breastfeeding rates by two percentage points per year.
  • Karen Harrington, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of two-year-old Santina Cawley, has launched a bid to overturn her conviction.
  • A man has been remanded on bail after appearing in court charged in connection to a crash in Monaghan that killed two teenagers

INTERNATIONAL

republican-presidential-candidate-former-president-donald-trump-arrives-at-a-campaign-rally-saturday-march-9-2024-in-rome-ga-ap-photomike-stewart Donald Trump at a campaign rally at the weekend Alamy Alamy

#UKRAINE Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pushed back against comments made by Pope Francis encouraging Ukraine to “raise the white flag” and negotiate an end to the war with Russia.

#PORTUGAL Portugal looks set for a period of political uncertainty after no party won a majority in a general election over the weekend. 

#UK: Kate Midleton said she sometimes “experiments” with photo editing after an image depicting her and her children – purporting to be the first official photo of her in months – was removed by photo agencies over concerns it appeared it had been manipulated.

#TASMAN SEA: 12 passengers were hospitalised after a technical problem on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight from Sydney to Auckland caused the plane to dip violently. 

PARTING SHOT

Actor Cillian Murphy delighted Irish audiences, especially in his native Cork, when won the Oscar for Best Actor last night for his starring role in Oppenheimer.

Irish production company Element Pictures also celebrated last night as its film Poor Things won four awards.

