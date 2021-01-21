Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Joggers on Howth Head in Dublin Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A woman skis through the snow at Edinburgh Castle Source: PA

#DAY ONE: US President Joe Biden worked his first full day in the White House.

#NO SHOW: Glastonbury was cancelled for the second year in a row.

#STORM CHRISTOPH: Hundreds of residents in the UK were told to leave their homes due to adverse weather conditions.

PARTING SHOT

PARTING SHOT