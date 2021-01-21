Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials confirmed 51 more deaths and 2,608 new cases of Covid-19.
- The Taoiseach said that Level 5 restrictions will likely continue “well into” February.
- The Stormont Executive agreed to extend the lockdown in Northern Ireland until 5 March.
- The HSE confirmed that 121,900 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Ireland up to yesterday.
- Stephen Donnelly said that everyone in Ireland would be offered a vaccine before September.
- Irish athletics great Jerry Kiernan died at the age of 67.
- A man convicted of coercively controlling and repeatedly assaulting his former partner was jailed for ten-and-a-half years.
- Education Minister Norma Foley said that unions “refused to accept public health advice” that a return to special education teaching was safe.
- The Irish Medical Journal reported a sharp increase in hospital admissions for eating disorders during the Covid-19 pandemic in Ireland.
- Gardaí said a file in relation to the Golfgate dinner was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.
- The government announced the provision for the delivery and funding of the Medicinal Cannabis Access Programme.
INTERNATIONAL
#DAY ONE: US President Joe Biden worked his first full day in the White House.
#NO SHOW: Glastonbury was cancelled for the second year in a row.
#STORM CHRISTOPH: Hundreds of residents in the UK were told to leave their homes due to adverse weather conditions.
PARTING SHOT
Everything in TV comedy has been done in one way or another by The Simpsons. But there are predictions, and then there’s this:
Yeah, everything that ever will be has already been on “The Simpsons”. But this is a bit on the nose. pic.twitter.com/SOHKyIzHjn— Phil Hagen (@PhilHagen) January 21, 2021
