#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Thursday 21 January 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Taoiseach indicates restrictions until at least late February, Joe Biden’s first full day in office, and the death of an Irish athletics legend…

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 21 Jan 2021, 8:55 PM
29 minutes ago 1,945 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5332256

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Howth 21 Joggers on Howth Head in Dublin Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

  • Health officials confirmed 51 more deaths and 2,608 new cases of Covid-19.
  • The Taoiseach said that Level 5 restrictions will likely continue “well into” February.
  • The Stormont Executive agreed to extend the lockdown in Northern Ireland until 5 March.
  • The HSE confirmed that 121,900 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Ireland up to yesterday.
  • Stephen Donnelly said that everyone in Ireland would be offered a vaccine before September.
  • Irish athletics great Jerry Kiernan died at the age of 67.
  • A man convicted of coercively controlling and repeatedly assaulting his former partner was jailed for ten-and-a-half years.
  • Education Minister Norma Foley said that unions “refused to accept public health advice” that a return to special education teaching was safe.
  • The Irish Medical Journal reported a sharp increase in hospital admissions for eating disorders during the Covid-19 pandemic in Ireland.
  • Gardaí said a file in relation to the Golfgate dinner was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.
  • The government announced the provision for the delivery and funding of the Medicinal Cannabis Access Programme.

INTERNATIONAL

winter-weather-jan-21st-2021 A woman skis through the snow at Edinburgh Castle Source: PA

#DAY ONE: US President Joe Biden worked his first full day in the White House.

#NO SHOW: Glastonbury was cancelled for the second year in a row.

#STORM CHRISTOPH: Hundreds of residents in the UK were told to leave their homes due to adverse weather conditions.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Everything in TV comedy has been done in one way or another by The Simpsons. But there are predictions, and then there’s this:

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie