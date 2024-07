NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s headlines.

#GAZA Mediators said they are concerned about prospects for future peace talks after an Israeli air strike killed Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran.

#UK 22 police officers in the UK were injured last night in “violent disorder” in Southport amid violent clashes between anti-migrant agitators and police outside a mosque.

#COURT Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards admitted accessing indecent photographs of children as young as seven after a man he met online sent him hundreds of sexual images on WhatsApp.

More Olympic medal prospects for Ireland as Kellie Harrington makes it through the lightweight division’s quarter-final, which means she is guaranteed at least a bronze medal.