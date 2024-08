NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Irish singer/songwriter Cian Ducrot, from Co. Cork, became the first artist to give a multi-city performance through one of the remarkable Portals, live-streaming from the Dublin sculpture to the streets of New York (USA) and new locations Vilnius (Lithuania), and Lublin (Poland). The live feed will now rotate between New York and the the newly added European cities. Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland

INTERNATIONAL

A firefighter at the scene in Dagenham, London, following a blaze at a block of flats Stefan Rousseau / PA Stefan Rousseau / PA / PA

#UK UK Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said the UK has “far too much” dangerous cladding on properties as she visited the site of a large apartment fire in London.

#UKRAINE Russia bombarded Ukraine for a second day in a row of some of the worst attacks of the war.

#EU A target for gender balance in the European Commissioner roles appears set to be missed.

PARTING SHOT

Oasis fans were handed a pleasant surprise this morning as the brothers announced two concert dates in Croke Park next year.