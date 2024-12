NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Christmas shopping on Grafton Street Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie

THE WORLD

Advertisement

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#FRANCE France’s highest appeals court ordered former French president Nicolas Sarkozy to wear an electronic tag after he lost an appeal against a corruption conviction.

#RUSSIA Russia has detained a suspect in the killing of the head of the army’s chemical weapons division.

#SUDAN Doctors in Sudan are suffering through the country’s war as its healthcare sector falls apart.

PARTING SHOT

The Kabin Crew, who were behind the viral hit ‘The Spark’, have released a Christmas single ahead of their Christmas special on RTÉ.