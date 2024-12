NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Rides at Funderland in the RDS Dublin Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie

THE WORLD

The Taliban-controlled Afghani government announced that they are once again ordering the stoppage of all female work in institutions not controlled by the Taliban. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#AFGHANISTAN The Taliban said it will close all national and foreign non-governmental organisations in Afghanistan that employ women.

#GERMANY Germany’s government said that Elon Musk is trying to influence the outcome of its upcoming elections in February.

#ARGENTINA Five men were charged after being under investigation in relation to singer Liam Payne’s death.

#WALES Part of the Holyhead ferry port is set to reopen on 16 January after damage caused by Storm Darragh meant it was forced to close over the Christmas period.

PARTING SHOT

The Journal Investigates has reported that incoming Dublin Mid-West TDs have said they are willing to meet with the survivors of a historic 1979 explosion in which three children died and others were injured.