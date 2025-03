NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

THE WORLD

#GAZA A UN investigation concluded that Israel carried out “genocidal” acts in Gaza through the systematic destruction of sexual and reproductive healthcare facilities.

#TARIFFS US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose 200% tariffs on wine, champagne and other alcoholic products from EU countries.

#UKRAINE WAR Russian President Vladimir Putin backed the US proposal for a ceasefire in the war with Ukraine but said there remain “serious questions” he needs to discuss with the US.

#EU Belgian police raided several addresses as a part of a probe into alleged corruption “under the guise of commercial lobbying,” prosecutors said.

There’s a total eclipse of the moon happening very early tomorrow – here’s how to watch.