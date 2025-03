NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A pro-Palestine demonstration outside Leinster House today as the Dail returned after a break Alamy Alamy

The Central Bank warned that the “loss of momentum” in homes being built was “greater than expected” at the end of last year and will continue into this year.

was “greater than expected” at the end of last year and will continue into this year. Property prices rose by 8.1% in the 12 months to January this year, according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The Climate Change Advisory Council called for the establishment of a ‘National Climate Damage Register’ that would record damage done by major weather events, while also warning that the country needs to “radically improve preparedness” for such events.

that would record damage done by major weather events, while also warning that the country needs to “radically improve preparedness” for such events. Workers at Bord na Móna Recycling announced a two-day strike over concerns related to job security if the State’s plan to privatise the company goes ahead.

announced a two-day strike over concerns related to job security if the State’s plan to privatise the company goes ahead. Tánaiste Simon Harris said he is “alarmed” by the Hungarian parliament’s overwhelming support for new legislation limiting the rights of the country’s LGBTQ+ community.

overwhelming support for new legislation limiting the rights of the country’s LGBTQ+ community. Senators expressed strong support in the Seanad this evening for a bill that is seeking to require the HSE to establish a specialised treatment service for spinal scoliosis .

. Dunnes Stores issued a recall notice for 1,500 junior sock packs after it was revealed that a baby required an emergency operation due to a critical product design flaw.

THE WORLD

Destroyed homes in Khan Younis Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA Long lines of fleeing civilians filled the roads of Gaza as Israel kept up its renewed bombardment for a second day.

#UKRAINE President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine won’t hit Russian targets if Russia doesn’t hit Ukraine as efforts forge ahead to try to strike a ceasefire between the two countries.

#EU The EU detailed a major plan to boost its member states’ defence budgets with proposed financial loans for military kit and a loosening of fiscal rules on spending.

PARTING SHOT

Here are five key graphs showing the state of the climate in Ireland and the world from a new report released today.