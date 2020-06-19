This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 19 June, 2020
Your evening longread: What black America means to Europe

It’s a coronavirus-free zone as we bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Tadgh McNally Friday 19 Jun 2020, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,652 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5127611
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Now, every evening, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

What black America means to Europe

With Black Lives Matter taking place across America and Europe, this longread looks at how Europeans have reacted to racism at home and abroad. 

(The Guardian, approx. 17 minutes reading time)

The air in central Paris was heavy with smoke and teargas as thousands of protesters took a knee and raised a fist. In Ghent, a statue of Leopold II, the Belgian king who pillaged and looted the Congo, was covered in a hood with the caption “I Can’t Breathe” and splashed with red paint. In Copenhagen, they chanted “no justice, no peace”. There were scuffles in Stockholm; Labour-controlled councils in municipalities across Britain were lit purple in solidarity; US embassies and consulates from Milan (where there was a flashmob) to Krakow (where they lit candles) were a focus of protest, while tens of thousands of marchers, from London’s Trafalgar Square to The Hague, from Dublin to Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate, violated social-distancing orders to make their voices heard.

 Read all of the Evening Longreads here>

