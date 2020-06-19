Your evening longread: What black America means to Europe

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

What black America means to Europe

With Black Lives Matter taking place across America and Europe, this longread looks at how Europeans have reacted to racism at home and abroad.

(The Guardian, approx. 17 minutes reading time)

The air in central Paris was heavy with smoke and teargas as thousands of protesters took a knee and raised a fist. In Ghent, a statue of Leopold II, the Belgian king who pillaged and looted the Congo, was covered in a hood with the caption “I Can’t Breathe” and splashed with red paint. In Copenhagen, they chanted “no justice, no peace”. There were scuffles in Stockholm; Labour-controlled councils in municipalities across Britain were lit purple in solidarity; US embassies and consulates from Milan (where there was a flashmob) to Krakow (where they lit candles) were a focus of protest, while tens of thousands of marchers, from London’s Trafalgar Square to The Hague, from Dublin to Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate, violated social-distancing orders to make their voices heard.

