#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Wednesday 19 January 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 19 Jan 2022, 9:00 PM
39 minutes ago 3,693 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5659312

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

floral-tributes-laid-at-the-grand-canal-in-tullamore-co-offaly-where-primary-school-teacher-ashling-murphy-was-found-dead-after-going-for-a-run-on-wednesday-afternoon-picture-date-wednesday-januar Tributes to Ashling Murphy at the Grand Canal in Tullamore today. Source: Alamy

  • A man in his 30s appeared in a Tullamore court charged with the murder of Aisling Murphy. 
  • Public health officials reported an additional 6,843 positive PCR cases, 5,295 antigen tests registered on the HSE website and 52 deaths notified in the past week. 
  • Cabinet approved plans for an additional public holiday on 18 March and a national commemorative event. 
  • Tributes were paid in the Dáil to Ashling Murphy, when TDs agreed that there should be a cross-party approach to tackling gender, sexual and domestic abuse against women across Ireland.
  • Lisa Smith’s bid to have to have terror-related charges against her dropped will be decided on Monday.
  • Cabinet approved a new law which will ban restaurants and pubs withholding tips from staff.
  • Residential property prices rose by 14% nationally in the 12 months to November 2021.
  • The National Symphony Orchestra is set to transfer from RTÉ to the National Concert Hall.

INTERNATIONAL

duelmen-nrw-germany-19th-jan-2022-a-little-fallow-deer-youngster-seems-unusually-unphazed-by-a-tall-red-deer-stag-who-has-joined-the-fallow-deer-group-at-a-feeding-site-forest-rangers-at-duelmen Deer and a stag at Duelmen nature reserve in Germany today. Source: Imageplotter/Alamy Live News

#COMMONS: An embattled Boris Johnson chose defiance in the face of defections and anger among his own MPs in a rowdy House of Commons this afternoon. 

#UKRAINE: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has landed in Kyiv for crisis talks with Ukraine’s leaders, as diplomatic efforts to dissuade Russia from attacking its pro-Western neighbour falter. 

#SPAIN: Five people died and several more were injured after a fire at a retirement home in eastern Spain, emergency services said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

With tensions continuing to ratchet up between Russia and Ukraine, check out our latest Explainer for an in-depth account of what’s happening in the region.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie