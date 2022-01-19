Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Tributes to Ashling Murphy at the Grand Canal in Tullamore today. Source: Alamy

A man in his 30s appeared in a Tullamore court charged with the murder of Aisling Murphy.

Public health officials reported an additional 6,843 positive PCR cases , 5,295 antigen tests registered on the HSE website and 52 deaths notified in the past week.

, 5,295 antigen tests registered on the HSE website and 52 deaths notified in the past week. Cabinet approved plans for an additional public holiday on 18 March and a national commemorative event.

and a national commemorative event. Tributes were paid in the Dáil to Ashling Murphy, when TDs agreed that there should be a cross-party approach to tackling gender, sexual and domestic abuse against women across Ireland.

against women across Ireland. Lisa Smith’s bid to have to have terror-related charges against her dropped will be decided on Monday.

bid to have to have terror-related charges against her dropped will be decided on Monday. Cabinet approved a new law which will ban restaurants and pubs withholding tips from staff.

from staff. Residential property prices rose by 14% nationally in the 12 months to November 2021.

rose by 14% nationally in the 12 months to November 2021. The National Symphony Orchestra is set to transfer from RTÉ to the National Concert Hall.

INTERNATIONAL

Deer and a stag at Duelmen nature reserve in Germany today. Source: Imageplotter/Alamy Live News

#COMMONS: An embattled Boris Johnson chose defiance in the face of defections and anger among his own MPs in a rowdy House of Commons this afternoon.

#UKRAINE: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has landed in Kyiv for crisis talks with Ukraine’s leaders, as diplomatic efforts to dissuade Russia from attacking its pro-Western neighbour falter.

#SPAIN: Five people died and several more were injured after a fire at a retirement home in eastern Spain, emergency services said.

PARTING SHOT

